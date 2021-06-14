CyGlass Wins Best SME Security Solution at SC Awards Europe 2021 for Network Defence as Service

Selected finalist for Best Behaviour Analytics/Enterprise Threat Detection as deployments accelerate in public sector, energy, regional banks, and legal industries

OXFORD, U.K., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CyGlass , the leader in Network Defence as a Service (NDaaS), has been named Best SME Security Solution and a Finalist in the category for Best Behaviour Analytics/Enterprise Threat Detection at the SC Awards Europe 2021. Sponsored by SC Media UK, the awards recognise the best solutions for customers and the security sector as a whole.

The CyGlass NDaaS platform uses AI and machine learning to learn and analyze user and network behaviours wherever they emerge: the cloud, Active Directory, VPNs, firewalls, and network devices. It allows small teams to detect and respond to threats across on-premise and cloud users, devices, and both cloud and network services. With CyGlass NDaaS, IT and security managers can see risk, stop threats, and prove compliance across their entire hybrid networks.

According to the judges , which include CISOs, heads of IT/risk management CEOs and CIOs from organisations such as Lloyds Banking Group, Thales, BT, McAfee, Microsoft and more, “CyGlass is a disruptive player opening up ‘network defence as a service’ at an affordable price point for SMEs. This means those SMEs may then have more access to market.” The panel also liked the company’s “relatively lean distribution via partners model, which has allowed it to expand its growth and market reach.”

Unlike other network security solutions, CyGlass NDaaS identifies, detects, and responds to threats on the network without any additional hardware, software, or people. This ensures the total cost of ownership (TCO) remains very low. CyGlass can be up and running in minutes and maintains a low false-positive rate through the use of AI. This further reduces the TCO since limited security and IT staff are not distracted or overburdened with alerts. The CyGlass platform offers full enterprise scalability as it continuously analyzes billions of conversations on a company’s network to learn what’s normal and what is not.

Said CyGlass President Ed Jackowiak, “We’re very proud to be selected as both best SME solution and a finalist in the category of Best Behaviour Analytics/Enterprise Threat Detection amongst outstanding companies like Extrahop, Exabeam and AwareGO. Because CyGlass is delivered 100% through a network of more than 100 global reseller partners, including Ingram Micro, One Distribution, Exclusive Networks and Intercity, we have been able to rapidly accelerate our deployments with significant traction in public sector local government as well as energy, regional banks, the legal industry and more.”

CyGlass is the world’s only cloud-based Network Detection and Response (NDR) platform as well as the only NDR cloud solution designed specifically for smaller IT security teams. Read more about how network security can be simple and affordable at https://www.cyglass.com/ndaas/

ABOUT CYGLASS

CyGlass is a leading provider of network-centric, threat detection solutions that allow mid-market customers to uncover, pinpoint, and respond to advanced cyber threats that have evaded traditional security controls. CyGlass’ mission is to provide organizations with a new level of intelligence to defend against the most sophisticated cyber-attacks. Its asset oriented, risk-based approach to threat detection and mitigation focuses attention on the emerging attacks which pose the greatest risk. www.cyglass.com . CyGlass is part of the Nominet UK group.

