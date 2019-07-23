CYH JULY 29, 2019 CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the July 29, 2019 Deadline to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Securities Class Action Against Community Health Systems Inc. – CYH

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bernstein Liebhard LLP reminds investors of the July 29, 2019, deadline to make a motion for lead plaintiff in a securities class action lawsuit filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Community Health Systems Inc. (“Community Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CYH) from February 20, 2017 to February 27, 2018, (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges claims under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and seeks to recover Community Health shareholders’ investment losses.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had understated its contractual allowances; (2) that the Company had understated its provision for bad debts; (3) that, as a result, the Company had overstated its net operating revenue; (4) that, as a result, the Company had understated its net loss; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On February 27, 2018, the Company announced its fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results, which included a $591 million increase in contractual allowances and bad debt provision. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.06 per share, more than 17%, to close at $5.12 per share on February 28, 2018, on unusually heavy trading volume.

