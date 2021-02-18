Cylynt’s One-Billion Actionable Insights Yields Approximately $2 Billion Additional Revenue for Customers

Breaking News
Usage Event Number Expected to Double Every 12 Months

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cylynt today revealed it has traced more than one-billion usage events in its software-as-service (SaaS) portal resulting in approximately $2 billion of additional revenue for its customers since its founding in 2014.

The usage event number is expected to double every 12 months going forward.

Cylynt’s technology is integrated into $50 billion worth of customer software. Actionable insights from its technology have been central to customers recovering an additional $2 billion in revenue.

Built on machine-learning techniques, Cylynt’s SaaS-based solutions deliver detailed usage analytics with precise, actionable insights to help companies convert unlicensed users to paying customers yielding new revenue or to better understand how users interact with their products.

“Software companies rely on Cylynt to provide insights into the use of their software to help them effectively grow their business,” says Graham Kill, Cylynt’s executive chairman. “Field data collected from our portal is versatile. Many customers use it to prioritize development efforts. Others apply it to license agreement compliance to effectively maximize software revenue recovery and grow their business.”

Cylynt’s expert systems, employed by leading software companies globally to manage their intellectual property, can be deployed in multiple scenarios to provide detailed data-driven intelligence that detects potential tampering and piracy. Identifying the presence of illegal software installations additionally helps protect end users from the threats posed by malware and ransomware that often come bundled with cracked software installations.

Cylynt software is offered as standalone or bundled solutions that include license compliance and usage analytics packages. To find out more about Cylynt’s suite of software monetization and anti-piracy solutions, email: [email protected]

About Cylynt 
Cylynt, based in Los Angeles and Dublin, Ireland, provides SaaS-based usage analytics tools and anti-piracy, license compliance and software monetization technology for the world’s leading software companies. Cylynt’s data-driven approach to software utilization enables technology companies to derive more value while protecting their intellectual property (IP). Cylynt helps clients make informed business decisions, correct licensing problems, and protect customers from unfair competition. With a solution for every budget, Cylynt’s innovative technologies organize, analyze, and interpret telemetry data into meaningful market insights and quality lead generation. To learn more about how Cylynt solutions can help protect software brand names and drive revenue generation efforts, call +1 (424) 278-9990 or email [email protected]

