CymaBay Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, November 5, 2020

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet need, today announced that it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and to provide a business update.

Conference Call Details
To access the live conference call, please dial 877-407-0784 from the U.S. and Canada, or 201-689-8560 internationally, Conference ID# 13709641. To access the live and subsequently archived webcast of the conference call, go to the Investors section of the company’s website at http://ir.cymabay.com/events.

About CymaBay
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need.  CymaBay is developing seladelpar, a potent, selective, orally active PPARδ agonist for patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). For PBC, seladelpar has received an orphan designation from the US Food and Drug administration (FDA) and the European Medicine Agency (EMA). Seladelpar also received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for early stage PBC and PRIority MEdicines status from the EMA.

For additional information about CymaBay visit www.cymabay.com.

Public Relations Contact:            

Glenn Silver
Lazar-FINN Partners
(973) 818-8198
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Hans Vitzthum
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(617) 430-7578
[email protected]

 

