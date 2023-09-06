NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases, today announced that members of its management team will host an investor call on Thursday, September 7 at 8:00 a.m. ET to share topline results from the Phase 3 pivotal RESPONSE study of seladelpar in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

To access the live conference call, please dial 877-407-0784 from the U.S. and Canada, or 201-689-8560 internationally, Conference ID# 13741034. To access the live and archived webcast of the conference call, go to the Investors section of the CymaBay website at http://ir.cymabay.com/events. A slide presentation to be referenced on the conference call will be available in the Investors section of the CymaBay website shortly before the call.

About CymaBay

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of people with liver and other chronic diseases that have high unmet medical need through a pipeline of innovative therapies. Our deep understanding of the underlying mechanisms of liver inflammation and fibrosis, and the unique targets that play a role in their progression, have helped us receive breakthrough therapy designation (U.S. Food and Drug Administration), Priority Medicines status (European Medicines Agency) and orphan drug status (U.S. and Europe) for seladelpar, a first-in-class investigational treatment for people with PBC. Our evidence-based decision-making and commitment to the highest quality standards reflect our relentless dedication to the people, families, and communities we serve. To learn more, visit www.cymabay.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

