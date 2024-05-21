AI-powered vCISO platform for MSPs and MSSPs offers affordable, scalable cybersecurity management hosted fully within Europe

Tel Aviv, Israel, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cynomi, the leading vCISO platform provider for MSPs and MSSPs, today announced it is now offering its vCISO (virtual chief information security officer) platform for MSPs and MSSPs to European based clients while ensuring data remains in Europe. Following its successful roll out in the North American marketplace, Cynomi is now available to help service providers address the demand for vCISO and strategic cybersecurity services across Europe, supporting a growing number of compliance frameworks including GDPR, DORA, NIS2, NIST-CSF, ISO-27001 and SOC2.

On the heels of last month’s announcement of $20 million in Round A funding, Cynomi has also established a European sales office while collaborating with key players including leading MSSPs, cyber consultancies and distributors enabling them to overcome the cybersecurity skill gap and scale their businesses.

Cynomi’s vCISO platform is powered by AI and offers a strategic solution tailored to MSPs and MSSPs looking to expand their cybersecurity services. This groundbreaking platform blends CISO expertise with AI capabilities to streamline vCISO operations and automate vCISO tasks, enabling service providers to fortify cyber defenses for their SME clients affordably, without the overhead of an in-house CISO.

“Cybersecurity management solutions are only increasing in need and adoption, and Cynomi has been inundated with requests from MSPs and MSSPs to ensure data in European-based businesses stays safe with data remaining in Europe,” said David Primor, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Cynomi. “We are excited to expand our global footprint and provide best in class vCISO technologies to our growing roster of clients supported by a European tenant.”

The Cynomi vCISO platform allows MSPs and MSSPs to ensure their clients comply with regulations and cybersecurity frameworks. Cynomi provides guidance on a client’s stance in complying with standards and regulation, and what they need to do to attain full compliance. Cynomi’s support of GDPR, DORA, NIS2 and other regulations and frameworks is dynamic, always up to date and expanding, as needed.

Cynomi is the only vCISO platform provider that sells exclusively through the channel. Cynomi partners typically see improved client retention, increased recurring revenue, and upsell opportunities, and the ability to standardize processes and automate procedures across clients for operational efficiency. For more information about Cynomi, please visit https://www.cynomi.com/.

About Cynomi

Cynomi’s vCISO platform empowers MSSPs, MSPs, and consultancies to offer structured cybersecurity services to SMEs at scale and provide them with proactive cyber resilience. Combining proprietary AI algorithms with CISO-level knowledge, Cynomi helps partners overcome the cybersecurity skill gap and scale their business, allowing them to offer new services and increase revenues while reducing operational costs.

The company was founded by David Primor, a former Lt. Colonel in IDF unit 8200 and the Technology Executive Director of Israel’s cyber authority, and Roy Azoulay, a serial entrepreneur who founded and headed Oxford University’s startup incubator. Cynomi has offices in Israel, the UK, and the USA. To learn more about Cynomi’s solution for MSPs, MSSPs, and cyber consultancies, visit www.cynomi.com

