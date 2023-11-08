BioTech Breakthrough Awards As the only cell sorter on the market that offers the unique ability to combine the advantages of Full Spectrum Profiling™ technology with high-performance cell sorting, the Cytek® Aurora™ CS system has been selected as the winner of the “Cell Sorting Product of the Year” award in the third annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program.

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB), a leading cell analysis solutions company, announced today that its Cytek ® Aurora™ CS system has been selected as the “Cell Sorting Product of the Year” in the third annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program. This program is conducted by BioTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products, and services around the globe. This year’s program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from 12 different countries.

The Cytek Aurora CS system is the only cell sorter on the market that offers the unique ability to combine the advantages of Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology with high-performance cell sorting. The Cytek Aurora CS system is built on the same FSP technology as the Cytek Aurora cell analysis system, which allows seamless transfer of assays between systems without redesigning panels, reconfiguring detectors, or sacrificing resolution.

FSP technology is a novel approach that detects the full spectrum of the fluorescent probes labeled on each cell, facilitating the resolution of the most challenging cell populations, such as cells with high autofluorescence, low levels of biomarker expression or rare populations – regardless of assay size and complexity, with the ability to accurately sort subpopulations for high-dimensional and high-complexity applications. Combining the benefits of FSP technology with a customizable sorting platform provides scientists with increased flexibility in panel design, simplifies workflow with single-tube assays, and delivers high-resolution sorting capability at the single cell level. The Cytek Aurora CS system enables scientists to gain a deeper understanding of complex biological systems.

“We’re thrilled to present Cytek Biosciences with the ‘Cell Sorting Product of the Year’ award,” said Bryan Vaughn, managing director of BioTech Breakthrough Awards. “Their technology addresses the difficulty of sorting challenging cell populations. The Cytek Aurora CS system is able to multiplex, resolve and isolate even the dim and rarest populations, therefore, scientists can now push the boundaries of their research and make new discoveries.”

The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top companies, solutions and products in the life sciences and biotechnology industry today.

“Utilizing our powerful FSP technology, we set out to develop a solution that can accommodate a variety of biological and sorting conditions, while allowing researchers to confidently and efficiently isolate populations of interest for downstream applications,” said Wenbin Jiang, Ph.D., CEO of Cytek Biosciences. “We are proud to accept this award from BioTech Breakthrough, and will continue to build on our successes that advance the next generation of cell analysis solutions.”

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences (Nasdaq: CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek’s FSP platform includes its core instruments, the Cytek Aurora™ and Northern Lights™ systems; its cell sorter, the Cytek Aurora™ CS; the flow cytometer and imaging products under the Amnis® and Guava® brands; and reagents, software and services to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at www.cytekbio.com .

