Company to Conduct Educational Workshops and Tutorials at CYTO and AAI’s IMMUNOLOGY2024

FREMONT, Calif., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB), a leading cell analysis solutions company, continues its commitment to advancing the cell analysis market by actively participating in key industry gatherings worldwide. The company’s Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology, designed for streamlining workflows, expediting discoveries, and enhancing efficiency, will be prominently featured at both CYTO 2024 and AAI’s IMMUNOLOGY2024.

The company’s distinctive approach to spectral flow cytometry is renowned for its profound influence on advancing the understanding of cell biology, immunology, immunotherapy, oncology and targeted therapeutic methodologies.

IMMUNOLOGY2024

May 3, 2024 – May 7, 2024

Chicago, IL

Booth #755

The American Association of Immunologists’ (AAI) 107th annual meeting will bring leading researchers together to explore the latest developments in the field of immunology. Cytek will be on hand to showcase its complete cell analysis solutions that enable scientists to advance their research, gain deeper insights, and fast-track discovery. The company’s comprehensive, integrated suite of solutions includes the Cytek portfolio of instruments, reagents, Cytek® Cloud, software and services.

Also at IMMUNOLOGY2024, Eleanor Kincaid, Ph.D., field applications manager, eastern U.S. for Cytek Biosciences, will host an exhibitor workshop geared toward researchers seeking a deeper understanding of the complexities of the human immune system. Titled “High Resolution In-Depth Characterization of the Human Memory T Cell Compartment Using Full Spectrum Profiling Technology,” this workshop will take place on Saturday, May 4, from 2:15 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

CYTO 2024

May 4, 2024 – May 8, 2024

Edinburgh, Scotland

Booths #17 and 98

A premier international conference, CYTO 2024 is where pioneers in flow cytometry converge to share insights, discoveries, and advancements in cellular analysis. CYTO serves as a nexus for researchers and industry leaders to explore the latest technologies, methodologies, and applications shaping the field. At CYTO, Cytek will showcase its FSP technology, focusing on its potential to accelerate scientific discovery. Cytek continues to add product enhancements to its spectral analyzers, increasing throughput, enabling walk-away automation, and adding chilling to the automated sample loader. These enhancements aim to improve lab efficiency and productivity.

Also at the show, Cytek scientists will conduct two tutorial sessions. Cytek’s global scientific director, Diana L. Bonilla Escobar, Ph.D., will lead a session titled, “The Balancing Act Between Number of Colors and Data Quality: Lessons Learned from Human Memory T Cells,” on Monday, May 6, from 12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Additionally, Maria C. Jaimes, M.D., vice president of scientific commercialization for Cytek, will conduct a session titled, “Are All Spectral Cytometers Equal? An Analysis from The Perspective of Multicolor Assay Performance,” on Tuesday, May 7, from 12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

“At Cytek, we’re focused on delivering innovative, powerful solutions that enable scientists to rapidly and efficiently obtain deep insights and understanding of biological systems,” said Wenbin Jiang, Ph.D., CEO of Cytek Biosciences. “Our continued participation in the scientific community’s most important events underscores our commitment to providing researchers with the tools they need to drive groundbreaking discoveries.”

For more information, please visit www.cytekbio.com.

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences (Nasdaq: CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek’s FSP platform includes its core instruments, the Cytek Aurora™ and Northern Lights™ systems; its cell sorter, the Cytek Aurora™ CS; the flow cytometer and imaging products under the Amnis® and Guava® brands; the Cytek Orion™ reagent cocktail preparation system, and reagents, software and services to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at www.cytekbio.com .

Cytek’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures (other than Cytek’s Northern Lights-CLC system and certain reagents, which are available for clinical use in China and the European Union).

Cytek, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP, Cytek Aurora, Northern Lights, Cytek Orion, Amnis and Guava are trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

