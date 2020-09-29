CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020

Breaking News
VANCOUVER, Washington, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), (“CytoDyn” or the “Company”), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab (PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, reminds investors today the 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held at 9:30 am PT on September 30, 2020. As stated in the Company’s proxy statement dated September 1, 2020, due to public health concerns relating to the coronavirus pandemic, stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. The Company provides the following information as a reminder on how stockholders and guests can participate in the virtual meeting format:

Time: 9:30 am PT
Webcast login: http://www.meetingcenter.io/251330521
Stockholder questions: Submitted online via the meeting link, passcode CYDY2020 and their individual control number noted on their proxy card. Guests will not be able to submit questions during the meeting.

At the conclusion of the business portion of the meeting, Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the Company via a slide deck, which will be available on the Company’s website (www.cytodyn.com) at 9:30 am PT. In light of the limited amount of time for the meeting, stockholders are also encouraged to submit questions to management before 8:00 am PT tomorrow to: [email protected]

CYTODYN CONTACTS
Investors:
Michael Mulholland
Office: 360.980.8524, ext. 102
[email protected]

