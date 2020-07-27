CytoDyn to Hold Conference Call on July 30 to Provide Updates on its Two COVID-19 Trials

Breaking News
VANCOUVER, Washington, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), (“CytoDyn” or the “Company”), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab (PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Kelly, M.D., Chairman, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Business Development, and Jacob Lalezari, M.D., Senior Science Advisor, will host an investment community conference call on Thursday, July 30, 2020, to provide a comprehensive update on the Company’s two trials for COVID-19 patients with mild-to-moderate and severe-to-critical indications.

Management will dedicate approximately 45 minutes to address questions from analysts and investors, as a follow-on to the Q&A session from the recent special meeting of stockholders.

Date:  Thursday, July 30, 2020
Time:  1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET
Dial-In:  877-407-8291 U.S. / 201-689-8345 International

A live audio webcast may also be accessed via CytoDyn’s corporate website at www.cytodyn.com under the Investors section/IR Calendar and will be archived for 30 days. Web participants are encouraged to go to the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary software. The webcast can also be accessed via the following link:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cydy/mediaframe/39976/indexl.html

A replay of the conference call will be available until August 30, 2020. To access the replay, interested parties may dial 877-660-6853 (U.S.) / 201-612-7415 (International) and enter conference identification number 13707751.

CONTACTS
Investors:
Cristina De Leon
Office: 360.980.8524, ext. 106
Mobile: 503.214.0872
[email protected]

