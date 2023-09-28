Program to Provide $100,000 in Support of Communications and Outreach for Patient Advocacy Organizations Focused on Cardiovascular and Neuromuscular Diseases

Deadline for Applications is November 1st, 2023

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced a call for proposals for the sixth annual Cytokinetics Communications Grant Program. The program will award five grants in the amount of $20,000 each to patient advocacy organizations serving the hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), heart failure and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) communities. The grants are intended to support increased capacity in communications, awareness building and community engagement.

“We are proud to continue our tradition of supporting patient advocacy organizations in their efforts to prioritize and nurture critical communications and outreach initiatives,” said Mary Pomerantz, Cytokinetics’ Senior Director of Patient Advocacy and Engagement. “Over the past five years, our Communications Grant Program has funded creative and urgently needed programs that have helped expand patient reach, connect communities and elevate patient voices. We look forward to receiving new proposals and once again contributing to the goals and objectives of patient advocacy organizations.”

The Cytokinetics Communications Grant Program supports patient advocacy organizations in expanding their reach, awareness and community engagement by providing resources for new or crucial communication or outreach initiatives that would otherwise be challenging to implement. Funding from the Cytokinetics Communications Grant program may help with communications programming or personnel, depending on each organization’s needs. The recipients of the 2023 Cytokinetics Communications Grants were the HeartBrothers Foundation, The Mended Hearts, Inc., the Northeast Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Consortium®, The ALS Association Greater Philadelphia Chapter and WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease.

Eligible organizations must have nonprofit organization or registered charity status in the United States, Canada, Europe or United Kingdom and serve the patient communities in HCM, heart failure or ALS. Organizations applying for the grant are required to submit a proposal outlining communication activities that the funding would support and the potential impact of the funding. Applications will be evaluated by a committee of representatives from Cytokinetics based on the proposal’s alignment with selection criteria. Criteria include reach, awareness, community engagement and impact. More details can be found at the application portal listed below. Recipients are responsible for providing an outcomes report to Cytokinetics to measure the impact and results of the funding at the end of the year. Applications may now be submitted online at https://www.cybergrants.com/Cytokinetics/communications_grant. The deadline to apply is November 1, 2023, and the grant recipients will be announced in January 2024. For more information on the program, including eligibility guidelines, visit https://cytokinetics.com/responsibility/grants-and-giving/.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage, specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and next-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which cardiac muscle performance is compromised. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact myocardial muscle function and contractility. Aficamten is a next-in-class cardiac myosin inhibitor, currently the subject of three Phase 3 clinical trials: SEQUOIA-HCM, evaluating aficamten in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), MAPLE-HCM, evaluating aficamten as monotherapy compared to metoprolol as monotherapy in patients with obstructive HCM and ACACIA-HCM, evaluating aficamten in patients with non-obstructive HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing omecamtiv mecarbil, a cardiac muscle activator in patients with heart failure. Additionally, Cytokinetics is developing CK-136, a cardiac troponin activator for the potential treatment HFrEF and other types of heart failure, such as right ventricular failure, resulting from impaired cardiac contractility, and CK-586, a cardiac myosin inhibitor with a mechanism of action distinct from aficamten for the potential treatment of HFpEF. In 2023, Cytokinetics is celebrating its 25-year history of pioneering innovation in muscle biology and related pharmacology focused to diseases of muscle dysfunction and conditions of muscle weakness.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Act’s Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Cytokinetics’ and its partners’ research and development activities of Cytokinetics’ product candidates. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the risks related to Cytokinetics’ business outlines in Cytokinetics’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Cytokinetics’ actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that Cytokinetics makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Cytokinetics assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

CYTOKINETICS® and the C-shaped logo are registered trademarks of Cytokinetics in the U.S. and certain other countries.

Contact:

Cytokinetics

Diane Weiser

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, Investor Relations

(415) 290-7757