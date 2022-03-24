Cytokinetics Announces Four Upcoming Presentations at the American College of Cardiology 71st Annual Scientific Session & Expo

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced four presentations at the American College of Cardiology 71st Annual Scientific Session & Expo (ACC.22) taking place in Washington, D.C. from April 2, 2022 – April 4, 2022. The presentations will include the full results from METEORIC-HF (Multicenter Exercise Tolerance Evaluation of Omecamtiv Mecarbil Related to Increased Contractility in Heart Failure), a Phase 3 clinical trial omecamtiv mecarbil in patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, in a Late Breaking Clinical Trial Session, as well as the results from Cohort 3 of REDWOOD-HCM (Randomized Evaluation of Dosing With CK-274 in Obstructive Outflow Disease in HCM), the Phase 2 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, in a moderated poster presentation.

Late Breaking Clinical Trial Session

Title: 406-10 – The Effect of Omecamtiv Mecarbil on Exercise Tolerance in Patients with Chronic Heart Failure and Reduced Ejection Fraction: METEORIC-HF

Presenter: Michael Felker, M.D., Professor of Medicine, Duke Clinical Research Institute

Date: April 3, 2022

Session Title: 406 – Joint American College of Cardiology/New England Journal of Medicine Late-Breaking Clinical Trials

Presentation Time: 9:45 – 9:55 AM ET

Location: Main Tent, Hall D

Moderated Poster Presentations

Title: 1005-17 – Efficacy and Safety of Aficamten and Disopyramide Coadministration in Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Results from REDWOOD-HCM Cohort 3

Presenter: Anjali T. Owens, M.D., Medical Director, Center for Inherited Cardiac Disease, Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania

Session Title: 1005 Progress in Diagnosis, Risk Stratification and Treatment of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathies

Date: April 2, 2022

Presentation Time: 11:30-11:40 AM ET

Location: Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathies Moderated Poster Theater 12, Hall C

Title: 1114-07 – Healthcare Resource Use, Intensity and Costs among Patients with Heart Failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction Treated with Omecamtiv Mecarbil in GALACTIC-HF

Presenter: Nihar R. Desai, M.D., MPH, Associate Professor of Medicine, Associate Chief, Cardiovascular Medicine, Yale School of Medicine, Center for Outcomes Research and Evaluation

Session Title: 1114 – New Analyses from Heart Failure Clinical Trials

Date: April 4, 2022

Presentation Time: 12:45 PM -12:55 PM ET

Location: Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathies Moderated Poster Theater 12, Hall C

Title: 1114-09 – The Effect of Omecamtiv Mecarbil in Hospitalized Patients as Compared with Outpatients: A Prespecified Analysis of GALACTIC-HF

Presenter: Kieran F. Docherty, M.D., Clinical Lecturer, Institute of Cardiovascular and Medical Sciences, University of Glasgow

Session Title: 1114 – New Analyses from Heart Failure Clinical Trials

Date: April 4, 2022

Presentation Time: 1:00 PM -1:10 PM ET

Location: Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathies Moderated Poster Theater 12, Hall C

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and next-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics is readying for the potential commercialization of omecamtiv mecarbil, its cardiac muscle activator, following positive results from GALACTIC-HF, a large, international Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Cytokinetics is also developing aficamten, a next-generation cardiac myosin inhibitor, currently the subject of SEQUOIA-HCM, the Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). Aficamten is also being evaluated in non-obstructive HCM in Cohort 4 of the Phase 2 clinical trial, REDWOOD-HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing reldesemtiv, an investigational fast skeletal muscle troponin activator, currently the subject of COURAGE-ALS, a Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Cytokinetics continues its over 20-year history of pioneering innovation in muscle biology and related pharmacology focused to diseases of muscle dysfunction and conditions of muscle weakness.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Act’s Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to any of our other clinical trials, statements relating to the potential benefits of omecamtiv mecarbil, aficamten, or any of our other drug candidates. Cytokinetics’ research and development activities; the design, timing, results, significance and utility of preclinical and clinical results; and the properties and potential benefits of Cytokinetics’ other drug candidates. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, potential difficulties or delays in the development, testing, regulatory approvals for trial commencement, progression or product sale or manufacturing, or production of Cytokinetics’ drug candidates that could slow or prevent clinical development or product approval; Cytokinetics’ drug candidates may have adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy; the FDA or foreign regulatory agencies may delay or limit Cytokinetics’ ability to conduct clinical trials; Cytokinetics may be unable to obtain or maintain patent or trade secret protection for its intellectual property; standards of care may change, rendering Cytokinetics’ drug candidates obsolete; and competitive products or alternative therapies may be developed by others for the treatment of indications Cytokinetics’ drug candidates and potential drug candidates may target. For further information regarding these and other risks related to Cytokinetics’ business, investors should consult Cytokinetics’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CYTOKINETICS® and the CYTOKINETICS and C-shaped logo are registered trademarks of Cytokinetics in the U.S. and certain other countries.

Contact:

Cytokinetics

Joanna Siegall

Associate Director, Corporate Communications, Investor Relations

(650) 624-3283