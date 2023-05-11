Advancement of Additional Cardiac Myosin Inhibitor Expands Specialty Cardiovascular Portfolio

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that the first participants have been dosed in a Phase 1 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-part, single and multiple ascending dose clinical study of CK-4021586 (CK-586). CK-586 is a cardiac myosin inhibitor in development for the potential treatment of patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).

“We are pleased to announce the initiation of the Phase 1 clinical study of CK-586, a cardiac myosin inhibitor with a mechanism of action distinct from aficamten,” said Fady I. Malik, M.D., Ph.D., Cytokinetics’ Executive Vice President of Research & Development. “As a pioneer in the mechanics of cardiac myosin inhibition, we believe this mechanism may impact the underlying hypercontractility found in certain patients who have heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and look forward to pursuing this clinical hypothesis with CK-586.”

Phase 1 Clinical Trial Design

The primary objective of this Phase 1 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, double-blind, multi-part single and multiple ascending dose clinical study is to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of CK-586 when administered orally as single or multiple doses to healthy participants. The study design includes up to eight single ascending dose cohorts comprised of 10 participants each, and four multiple-dose ascending cohorts comprised of 10 participants each. A final optional cohort will include twelve participants in an open-label, two-period crossover arm to investigate the effect of food on CK-586.

About CK-4021586

CK-4021586 (CK-586) is a novel, selective, oral, small molecule cardiac myosin inhibitor designed to reduce the hypercontractility associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). In preclinical models, CK-586 reduced cardiac hypercontractility by decreasing the number of active myosin cross-bridges during cardiac contraction thereby reducing the contractile force, without effect on calcium transients.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage, specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and next-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which cardiac muscle performance is compromised. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact myocardial muscle function and contractility. Aficamten is a next-in-class cardiac myosin inhibitor, currently the subject of SEQUOIA-HCM, the Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). Aficamten is also being evaluated in non-obstructive HCM and the company plans to begin a Phase 3 trial later this year. Cytokinetics is also developing omecamtiv mecarbil, a cardiac muscle activator in patients with heart failure. Additionally, Cytokinetics is developing CK-3828136 (CK-136), a cardiac troponin activator for the potential treatment HFrEF and other types of heart failure, such as right ventricular failure, resulting from impaired cardiac contractility, as well as CK-4021586 (CK-586), a cardiac myosin inhibitor with a mechanism of action distinct from aficamten. In 2023, Cytokinetics is celebrating its 25-year history of pioneering innovation in muscle biology and related pharmacology focused to diseases of muscle dysfunction and conditions of muscle weakness.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Act’s Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements, express or implied, relating to the potential benefits of CK-586 for patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). Such statements are based on management’s current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, potential difficulties or delays in the development, testing, regulatory approvals for trial commencement, progression or product sale or manufacturing, or production of Cytokinetics’ drug candidates that could slow or prevent clinical development or product approval; Cytokinetics’ drug candidates may have adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy; the FDA or foreign regulatory agencies may delay or limit Cytokinetics’ ability to conduct clinical trials; Cytokinetics may be unable to obtain or maintain patent or trade secret protection for its intellectual property; standards of care may change, rendering Cytokinetics’ drug candidates obsolete; and competitive products or alternative therapies may be developed by others for the treatment of indications Cytokinetics’ drug candidates and potential drug candidates may target. For further information regarding these and other risks related to Cytokinetics’ business, investors should consult Cytokinetics’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Cytokinetics

Diane Weiser

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, Investor Relations

(415) 290-7757