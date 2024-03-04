SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that the company is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences in March:

Robert I. Blum, President and Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Callos, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, and Fady I. Malik, Executive Vice President of Research & Development, will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, March 11, 2024 at 1:20 PM Eastern Time at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, FL. Jefferies Biotech on the Bay Summit: Management will participate in one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, FL.

Management will participate in one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at the W South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, FL. Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Robert I. Blum, President and Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Callos, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, and Fady I. Malik, Executive Vice President of Research & Development, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, FL.

Interested parties may access the live webcasts of the fireside chats by visiting the Investors & Media section of the Cytokinetics website at http://www.cytokinetics.com. The webcast replay will be archived on the Cytokinetics website for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage, specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and next-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which cardiac muscle performance is compromised. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact myocardial muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics is preparing for regulatory submissions for aficamten, its next-in-class cardiac myosin inhibitor, following positive results from SEQUOIA-HCM, the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Aficamten is also currently being evaluated in two ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials: MAPLE-HCM, evaluating aficamten as monotherapy compared to metoprolol as monotherapy in patients with obstructive HCM and ACACIA-HCM, evaluating aficamten in patients with non-obstructive HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing omecamtiv mecarbil, a cardiac muscle activator, in patients with heart failure. Additionally, Cytokinetics is developing CK-586, a cardiac myosin inhibitor with a mechanism of action distinct from aficamten for the potential treatment of HFpEF, and CK-136, a cardiac troponin activator for the potential treatment HFrEF and other types of heart failure, such as right ventricular failure resulting from impaired cardiac contractility.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Act’s Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Cytokinetics’ and its partners’ research and development activities of Cytokinetics’ product candidates. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the risks related to Cytokinetics’ business outlined in Cytokinetics’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Cytokinetics’ actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that Cytokinetics makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Cytokinetics assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

