SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a leader in the field of conditionally activated, localized biologics, today announced that Sean McCarthy, D.Phil., president, chief executive officer, and chairman, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 5:15 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations page of CytomX’s website at www.cytomx.com. An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the event. In addition, management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel conditionally activated biologics designed to be localized to the tumor microenvironment. By pioneering a novel pipeline of localized biologics, powered by its Probody® technology platform, CytomX’s goal is to transcend the limits of current cancer treatments. CytomX’s robust and differentiated pipeline comprises therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities including antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”), T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies, and immune modulators such as cytokines and checkpoint inhibitors. CytomX’s clinical pipeline includes the cancer immunotherapeutic candidates CX-904 and BMS-986288. CX-904, partnered with Amgen, is a conditionally activated T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody targeting the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) on tumor cells and the CD3 receptor on T cells. BMS-986288, partnered with Bristol Myers Squibb, is a conditionally activated CTLA-4-targeting antibody that is a non-fucosylated version of ipilimumab. In addition, CytomX has a diverse, emerging portfolio of wholly-owned drug candidates including CX-2051, a conditionally activated ADC directed toward epithelial cell adhesion molecule, EpCAM, with potential applicability across multiple EpCAM-expressing epithelial cancers, and CX-801, an interferon alpha-2b Probody cytokine that has broad potential applicability in traditionally immuno-oncology sensitive as well as insensitive (cold) tumors. CytomX has established strategic collaborations with multiple leaders in oncology, including Amgen, Astellas, Bristol Myers Squibb, Regeneron and Moderna. For more information about CytomX and how it is working to make conditionally activated treatments the new standard-of-care in the fight against cancer, visit www.cytomx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

