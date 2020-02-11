Breaking News
Home / Top News / Cytora Joins Duck Creek Technologies Partner Ecosystem, Offering UK General Insurers Accurate, Rapid Risk Assessment

Cytora Joins Duck Creek Technologies Partner Ecosystem, Offering UK General Insurers Accurate, Rapid Risk Assessment

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Cytora gives Duck Creek customers easy and efficient access to the data they need to more accurately underwrite commercial risks

London, U.K., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duck Creek Technologies announced today that Cytora has joined its Partner Ecosystem programme. Through its Property API, Cytora can enable Duck Creek customers to improve the efficiency and accuracy of their underwriting, automatically enriching insurance submissions with property, location, and rating data from 50+ sources to enable fast, accurate risk assessment.

Duck Creek customers can now interface with Cytora’s Property API seamlessly in their underwriting process through an Anywhere Enabled Integration, available on the Duck Creek Content Exchange. The Property API automatically enriches insurance submissions with all of the information needed to underwrite in one API call, meaning underwriting teams no longer need to manually gather information to assess commercial risks.

For most insurers and MGAs, submission data received from brokers and insurers is often riddled with errors and missing values. This leads to inaccurate risk selection and inefficient processes.

With Cytora’s Property API, insurers can:

  • Enhance risk differentiation and assess risk more accurately with data from 50+ sources
  • Improve underwriting efficiency by automating data gathering and validation
  • Provide a better customer experience by providing fairer pricing and passing savings back to their customers

Bart Patrick, EMEA MD, Duck Creek, said: “Assessing and pricing risk accurately is critical to insurers now more than ever. The volume of data involved inherently opens the door for error when manual processes are introduced, not to mention the disadvantage that the pace of work involved presents. Cytora offers an excellent solution that solves several complex problems at once; their Property API is a fantastic value-add for carriers, and Duck Creek is thrilled to welcome them into our rapidly-growing Partner Ecosystem”

Richard Hartley, CEO, Cytora, said: “We’re really excited to be partnering with Duck Creek, a company that similarly understands the impact innovative technology can have on the insurance industry. Insurers often receive incomplete information, which makes it difficult for them to assess risk quickly and accurately. With Cytora, Duck Creek customers can now automate repetitive manual processes and access high-quality data to assess risks more accurately.”

The Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem includes system integrators, consulting/advisory, and solution partners that offer a breadth and depth of complementary value-add solutions and services to extend the power of the Duck Creek Platform to our joint customers, enabling them to more quickly and efficiently meet their business challenges.

For more information about Duck Creek’s Partner Ecosystem, please visit duckcreek.com/partner.

For more information about Cytora’s integration partners, please visit https://cytora.com/integration-partners/.

To access the technical guide on how to enable Cytora solution in Duck Creek OnDemand, please visit https://docs.cytora.com/cytora-platform/docs/duck-creek-ondemand

About Duck Creek Technologies:

Duck Creek Technologies is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

About Cytora:

Cytora transforms commercial insurance. Using Cytora, insurers can underwrite more accurately, enhance efficiency, and deliver fairer prices to their customers. Cytora is a trusted partner to global insurers, backed by leading venture capital, and supported by builders of some of the world’s most successful technology companies. For more information, please visit www.cytora.com

PR contacts:

Holly Hunter, Cytora                                       Louise Pedder, Duck Creek

[email protected]                                [email protected]

+44 (0) 7791 690 175                                   +44  (0) 7854 941 565

CONTACT: Sam A. Shay
Duck Creek Technologies
+1 (857) 201-5784
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.