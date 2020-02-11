Cytora Joins Duck Creek Technologies Partner Ecosystem, Offering UK General Insurers Accurate, Rapid Risk Assessment

Cytora gives Duck Creek customers easy and efficient access to the data they need to more accurately underwrite commercial risks

London, U.K., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duck Creek Technologies announced today that Cytora has joined its Partner Ecosystem programme. Through its Property API, Cytora can enable Duck Creek customers to improve the efficiency and accuracy of their underwriting, automatically enriching insurance submissions with property, location, and rating data from 50+ sources to enable fast, accurate risk assessment.

Duck Creek customers can now interface with Cytora’s Property API seamlessly in their underwriting process through an Anywhere Enabled Integration, available on the Duck Creek Content Exchange. The Property API automatically enriches insurance submissions with all of the information needed to underwrite in one API call, meaning underwriting teams no longer need to manually gather information to assess commercial risks.

For most insurers and MGAs, submission data received from brokers and insurers is often riddled with errors and missing values. This leads to inaccurate risk selection and inefficient processes.

With Cytora’s Property API, insurers can:

Enhance risk differentiation and assess risk more accurately with data from 50+ sources

Improve underwriting efficiency by automating data gathering and validation

Provide a better customer experience by providing fairer pricing and passing savings back to their customers

Bart Patrick, EMEA MD, Duck Creek, said: “Assessing and pricing risk accurately is critical to insurers now more than ever. The volume of data involved inherently opens the door for error when manual processes are introduced, not to mention the disadvantage that the pace of work involved presents. Cytora offers an excellent solution that solves several complex problems at once; their Property API is a fantastic value-add for carriers, and Duck Creek is thrilled to welcome them into our rapidly-growing Partner Ecosystem”

Richard Hartley, CEO, Cytora, said: “We’re really excited to be partnering with Duck Creek, a company that similarly understands the impact innovative technology can have on the insurance industry. Insurers often receive incomplete information, which makes it difficult for them to assess risk quickly and accurately. With Cytora, Duck Creek customers can now automate repetitive manual processes and access high-quality data to assess risks more accurately.”

The Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem includes system integrators, consulting/advisory, and solution partners that offer a breadth and depth of complementary value-add solutions and services to extend the power of the Duck Creek Platform to our joint customers, enabling them to more quickly and efficiently meet their business challenges.

For more information about Duck Creek’s Partner Ecosystem, please visit duckcreek.com/partner.

For more information about Cytora’s integration partners, please visit https://cytora.com/integration-partners/.

To access the technical guide on how to enable Cytora solution in Duck Creek OnDemand, please visit https://docs.cytora.com/cytora-platform/docs/duck-creek-ondemand

About Duck Creek Technologies:

Duck Creek Technologies is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

About Cytora:

Cytora transforms commercial insurance. Using Cytora, insurers can underwrite more accurately, enhance efficiency, and deliver fairer prices to their customers. Cytora is a trusted partner to global insurers, backed by leading venture capital, and supported by builders of some of the world’s most successful technology companies. For more information, please visit www.cytora.com

