CytoRecovery Presents Data at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

Results show improved live cell recovery in single cell genomics sample prep workflows

BLACKSBURG, Va., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CytoRecovery, Inc., a leader in the marker free enrichment, sorting, and recovery of live cells, presented recent study results at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022 currently being held in New Orleans. The study was completed in collaboration with The Laboratory of Integrative Cancer Immunology, National Cancer Institute (NCI/NIH Bethesda, MD) and Virginia Tech (Blacksburg, VA).

Titled “Cyto R1 Platform enriches samples’ viability for single-cell sequencing and downstream assays”, the presentation was given on April 11 by Alex Hyler, Ph.D., the Company’s Chief Science Officer, during the AACR Session “Methods to Measure Tumor Evolution and Heterogeneity”.

For the study, heterogenous T cell lymphoma tumors (NCI), ascites fluid (Virginia Tech), and cell line mixtures were characterized for cell numbers and viability from frozen, digested single cell solutions. Using the Cyto R1 Platform, T cell lymphomas and ascites were enriched from <60% to >90% viability, and >50,000 viable cells were obtained in <30 minutes for use in downstream single cell sequencing. The Cyto R1 was found to preserve sample heterogeneity without bias for confidence in downstream recovery, culture, sequencing and other experimental assays.

About CytoRecovery:

CytoRecovery has developed and offers the Cyto R1 Platform – an integrated, benchtop cell sorting system that can enrich, sort, and recover live cell subpopulations from tissue and other sample types without the use of molecular markers. The Company’s proprietary technology uniquely enables recovery of specific live cell populations without impacting the cells, providing more accurate representation of human disease, and enabling their maintenance and viability for further use in biomedical research procedures.

CytoRecovery products are for research use only; not for use in diagnostic procedures.

