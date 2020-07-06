Cytovance Biologics Announces Yuk Chun Chiu as Vice President of Manufacturing Operations

Breaking News
OKLAHOMA CITY, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cytovance® Biologics, a leading biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announces Yuk Chun Chiu as Vice President of Manufacturing Operations. Mr. Chiu will serve on the Senior Leadership Team and report to Dr. Jesse McCool, Chief Executive Officer for Cytovance Biologics.

“I am thrilled to be welcoming Yuk to my Senior Leadership Team in Oklahoma City.  He and I worked together about ten years ago and I have seen his leadership, technical expertise and commitment to continuous improvement strengthen an organization,” stated Dr. Jesse McCool, CEO of Cytovance Biologics. “Yuk’s deep background in commercial manufacturing will be critical to advancing our maturing project pipeline of recombinant proteins and gene therapies and help keep Cytovance tethered to the cutting edge of our industry.”

In this role, Mr. Chiu will be responsible for directing manufacturing operations MST, supply chain, engineering and facilities, Mr. Chiu will lead a team that supports efficient and collaborative manufacturing operations that ensure our customers reach their development goals enabling positive outcomes for patients.

Mr. Chiu brings 18 years of industry experience where he most recently served as Director of Manufacturing and Engineering with AstraZeneca and Group Head of Process Analytical Technology with Bayer. He is an active member of the International Society of Pharmaceutical Engineering where he holds different positions for multiple CoP Steering Committees. Mr. Chiu holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering and a Master’s degree in Pharmaceutical Engineering, both through the University of Michigan – Ann Arbor.

About Cytovance® Biologics

Cytovance® Biologics is a leading biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) that excels in the rapid and cost-effective development and manufacture of large molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) from both mammalian cell culture and microbial fermentation such as monoclonal antibodies, fragment antibodies, bispecifics, enzymes, fusion proteins, vaccines and other biological products including plasmid DNA and cell-based therapeutics. In addition to its clinical and commercial CGMP API manufacturing services, Cytovance offers well-integrated development services supporting the entire product lifecycle including cell line development, cell banking, microbial strain development, process and analytical development, and process characterization. A centralized, responsive program management team coordinates all critical chemistry manufacturing and controls (CMC) activities for each client program around raw materials management, QC testing, ICH stability studies, and regulatory support.  Our 140,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facilities in Oklahoma City are designed to meet U.S., EU, and other global regulatory standards.

Cytovance offers deep industry expertise and unique customized services for the scale-up and CGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics; from early-stage pre-clinical development to commercial production, for both mammalian and microbial. Further information can be found at www.cytovance.com.

Media Contact:
Jodie Gutkowski
Tel: 405-319-8309      
E-mail: [email protected]

