Cytovance Biologics Promotes John Mott to Vice President of Development

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cytovance® Biologics, a leading biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announces the promotion of Dr. John Mott to Vice President of Development. Dr. Mott will serve on the Senior Leadership Team and report to Dr. Jesse McCool, Chief Executive Officer for Cytovance Biologics.

“I am very excited to welcome Dr. Mott to my Senior Leadership Team. With over three decades of experience expressing proteins at several large pharma companies like Pfizer and CROs like Aragen, John is well equipped to lead the scientific disciplines at Cytovance that are so foundational to our core services,” stated Dr. Jesse McCool, CEO of Cytovance Biologics. “During our recent leadership transition period with numerous exciting changes announced, John has already made great progress in supporting our customer projects and focusing resources on top initiatives leading to new services. John is well versed in Cytovance’s strategic planning having been a close advisor to the company for the past four years and so will align instantly with the rest of my team.”

In this role, Dr. Mott will provide scientific and operational oversight of R&D Services and the Open Innovation team. He will lead the strategic growth of Cytovance, including creating new business opportunities, acquiring cutting edge technologies, and promoting our technical expertise to new clients and partners.

“It is a privilege to join the talented Cytovance team. This is a very exciting time for biotechnology and Cytovance continues to support the diverse scientific and technical needs of today’s biotech companies,” Dr. Mott stated. “In addition to Cytovance’s CHO and E. coli large scale protein manufacturing capabilities, Cytovance has recently launched pDNA manufacturing services and is adding Mass Spectrometry to its in-house analytical capabilities. My role will be to continue to expand our services and to ensure that we provide the highest quality technical support.”

Dr. Mott holds a Bachelor of Arts and Doctoral degrees in Genetics both from the University of Connecticut. He continued his training as a Postdoctoral Fellow at the Yale University School of Medicine before joining the Upjohn Company.

Dr. Mott brings over 35 years of industry experience with bacterial protein expression and over 25 years of experience with mammalian protein expression. Prior to Cytovance, he served as Vice President of Laboratory Services for Aragen Bioscience. During his 30 years at Pfizer, John established the Cell Line Development group with the responsibility of constructing robust mammalian and microbial cell lines with high productivity for clinical and commercial manufacturing of therapeutic proteins. As a Senior Research Fellow at Pfizer, he developed high protein expressing mammalian and bacterial platforms.

About Cytovance® Biologics

Cytovance® Biologics is a leading biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) that excels in the rapid and cost-effective development and manufacture of large molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) from both mammalian cell culture and microbial fermentation such as monoclonal antibodies, fragment antibodies, bispecifics, enzymes, fusion proteins, vaccines and other biological products including plasmid DNA and cell-based therapeutics. In addition to its clinical and commercial CGMP API manufacturing services, Cytovance offers well-integrated development services supporting the entire product lifecycle including cell line development, cell banking, microbial strain development, process and analytical development, and process characterization. A centralized, responsive program management team coordinates all critical chemistry manufacturing and controls (CMC) activities for each client program around raw materials management, QC testing, ICH stability studies, and regulatory support. Our 140,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facilities in Oklahoma City are designed to meet U.S., EU, and other global regulatory standards.

Cytovance offers deep industry expertise and unique customized services for the scale-up and CGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics; from early-stage pre-clinical development to commercial production, for both mammalian and microbial. Further information can be found at www.cytovance.com.

