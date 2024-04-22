D-dimer Testing industry is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.3% during the period 2023-2032. This growth can be attributed to Increasing demand for next-generation point-of-care (POC) D-dimer tests.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — D-Dimer Testing Market size is predicted to register over USD 2 billion by 2032. The increasing prevalence of conditions, such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE), and disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) will drive the industry progression.

As per the Centre of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of individuals annually impacted by deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or pulmonary embolism (PE) reached 900,000 people in the U.S. These conditions often necessitate D-Dimer testing as part of the diagnostic process to assess the likelihood of thrombotic events. The rising aging population, associated with obesity and sedentary habits, is also contributing to the growing incidence of thrombotic disorders.

Rising advancements in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies, are boosting accessibility to diagnostic services, including D-Dimer testing. There is a growing awareness among healthcare professionals about the utility of this testing in diagnosing thrombotic disorders at an early stage. The integration of novel technologies, such as point-of-care testing and automation in laboratory settings to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of D-Dimer assays will add to the market gains.

Rising usage to treat pulmonary embolism

D-Dimer testing market from the pulmonary embolism (PE) application segment is slated to record high demand by 2032, as it represents a life-threatening condition characterized by the blockage of arteries in the lungs, often resulting from blood clots originating in other body parts. D-Dimer testing helps in the assessment of suspected cases of pulmonary embolism, aiding clinicians in ruling out or confirming the presence of thrombotic events. The rising incidence of prolonged immobility, surgery, and certain medical conditions will also contribute to the increased demand for PE diagnosis.

Growing presence in hospitals

The hospitals segment in the D-dimer testing market is poised to generate notable revenues during 2024 and 2032, due to their higher popularity as primary hubs for patient care, diagnosis, and treatment. With rising burden of thrombotic disorders globally, hospitals witness a steady influx of patients with symptoms like deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism. Hospitals also often house advanced laboratory facilities equipped with automated testing platforms and skilled personnel for facilitating efficient and high-throughput D-Dimer testing.

Asia Pacific to emerge as a lucrative market

The Asia Pacific D-dimer testing market is touted to surge at a rapid pace from 2024 to 2032, attributed to the increasing adoption of western lifestyle habits coupled with rising urbanization and sedentary lifestyles. The expanding geriatric population across Asia Pacific countries, particularly in Japan, China, and India, is predisposed to a higher incidence of thrombotic events. The improving healthcare infrastructure and growing investments in medical R&D activities in countries like South Korea and Singapore are facilitating greater accessibility to advanced diagnostic technologies.

D-Dimer Testing Industry Participants

Some major companies in the global D-Dimer testing market include Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioMedica Diagnostics, Unbound Medicine Inc biomérieux SA, Quidel Corporation, Diazyme Laboratories Inc. (General Atomics), FHoffmann-La Roche Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., Sekisui Diagnostics LLC (Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.), and Werfen.

These firms are focusing on partnership ventures to widen their global presence and customer base. For instance, in May 2022, the assay, developed by Horiba Medical, successfully detected venous thromboembolism (VTE) with excellent accuracy, reliability, and turnaround time on the manufacturer’s Yumizen G800 fully automated hemostasis analyzer.

