D2L’S CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER APPOINTED TO CANADIAN FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S FUTURE SKILLS COUNCIL

Jeremy Auger to Advise on Canada’s Priorities for Skills and the Future of Work

Kitchener, Waterloo, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — D2L , the global learning technology leader, today announced that its Chief Strategy Officer, Jeremy Auger , has been appointed to the Canadian federal government’s Future Skills Council by Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, the Honourable Patricia A. Hajdu.

The Council will provide advice on skills development and training priorities for the future of work and areas for policy and program innovation. It will examine such issues as emerging and persistent skills gaps, identification of transferable skills and competencies sought across multiple sectors, new skills development approaches and technologies, and innovative measurement approaches, in order to offer timely and reliable evidence on in-demand skills and effective training models.

“It’s a real honour to serve on the Council on behalf of the team here at D2L, who are deeply engaged in strategizing and planning around the future of work and learning — not just in Canada, but around the world,” said Auger. “The globally disruptive, technology-driven changes that are upon us will have a tremendous impact on the way we — and our children — learn and work, and I’m pleased to do my part to guide the discussion around that future.”

In a world where disruptive technologies such as AI, machine learning, the internet of things, 3D printing, quantum computing and nanotechnology are changing the way we live, work and learn, it is a challenge for Canadian workers and employers to keep pace with this momentous change. The new Council will help the federal government better understand economic drivers now and into the future — and will help shape the labour force response to support inclusive growth to the benefit of all Canadians.

“As technology, automation and demographic shifts continue to change the nature of work and the skills required of the workforce, our systems of education and training need to adapt, which is why we strongly support this kind of action and focus by the federal government,” said Auger. “Together, we can innovate to address the education and reskilling needs for the future of our country.”

Auger drives company-level strategy within D2L and provides executive leadership of government relations and public affairs, mergers and acquisitions, corporate communications, labs, IP strategy, and philanthropy. He participates on several boards, including as Chair of the Economic Development Advisory Board for the City of Kitchener (Canada), board member for the IMS Global Learning Consortium, national board member for the IT Association of Canada (ITAC), and member of several other for-profit and nonprofit boards.

Jeremy has an Honours BMath in Computer Science from the University of Waterloo, and a Master of Science in Management from Wilfrid Laurier University.

