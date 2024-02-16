Day two of a hearing to hash out allegations that Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis had an “improper” affair with a colleague prosecuting the case against former President Trump is underway.
Though Willis was expected to take the stand again Friday, the after court convened, state prosecutors said they had no questions for Willis on cross examination, and she was not called back to the stand.
On Thursday, Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee presided over a marath
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- DA Fani Willis not testifying in second day of Georgia hearing after fiery Thursday testimony - February 16, 2024
- Trump blasts ‘clubhouse politician’ judge after being fined $350M, defends the ‘great company’ he built - February 16, 2024
- Kyrsten Sinema did not hold a single public town hall as she spent $200K in taxpayer funds on private flights - February 16, 2024