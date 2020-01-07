Dad dancing Musk launches Tesla SUV program in China

Elon Musk raised an online storm by dancing on stage at the launch of Tesla’s Model Y electric sports utility vehicle program on Tuesday in its new Shanghai factory, where the company delivered its first cars built outside the United States to the public.
