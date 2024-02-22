SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) securities between May 11, 2023 and January 8, 2024. Dada is a platform for local on-demand retail and delivery in China.

For more information, submit a form, email Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

What is this Case About: Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Allegedly Overstated its Revenues

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that (1) Dada revenues from online advertising, marketing services, and operations and support costs were materially overstated, and (2) as a result, Dada would need to conduct an independent review to ascertain the financial impact and the scope of suspicious practices that led to overstated revenues and costs.

On December 19, 2023, the Company issued a press release announcing Mr. Lijun Xin would be stepping down immediately as Chairman of the Board due to personal reasons. In addition, the CFO would resign immediately due to personal reasons.

Then, on January 8, 2024, Dada announced “that, in the course of its routine internal audit, certain suspicious practices were identified that may cast doubt on certain revenues from the Company’s online advertising and marketing services in 2023.” Specifically, “the Company currently estimates that approximately RMB500 million of revenues from online advertising and marketing services and RMB500 million of operations and support costs may have been overstated, respectively, for the first three quarters of 2023. In addition, the revenue guidance previously provided by the Company for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 should no longer be relied upon until further notice.”

Similarly situated shareholders may be eligible to participate in the class action against Dada Nexus Limited. Plaintiffs must file their lead plaintiff papers by March 11, 2024.

