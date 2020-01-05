Daimler recalls 744,000 U.S. Mercedes-Benz vehicles for faulty sunroofs

German automaker Daimler AG said on Saturday it will recall 744,000 Mercedes-Benz vehicles in the United States from the 2001 through 2011 model years because the sunroof glass panel could detach and pose a hazard.
