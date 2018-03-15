Dais Greatly Expands ConsERV Sales Distribution and Aqualyte Nanomaterial Use with Zhejiang Menred Environmental Tech Co., Ltd, in China

ODESSA, FL, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dais Analytic Corporation (OTCQB: DLYT ), a commercial nanotechnology materials business selling its industry-changing nanomaterial technology into the worldwide water, air and energy markets announced today it has widely expanded its previous multi-year agreement with Zhejiang Menred Environmental Tech Co., Ltd (“Menred”), located in Zhejiang province, China.

The expanded relationship includes Menred using Dais’s Aqualyte nanomaterials, ConsERV core designs, and the ConsERV brand name with all their energy recovery ventilation products manufactured and sold into the residential and commercial heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) markets by its 30 sales offices in Greater China. The agreement contains provisions for sales minimums, royalties paid to Dais, product development, and allows for the sourcing of key components by Dais from Menred for Dais’s use in its growing energy recovery ventilation business in other parts of the world at improved pricing.

“The dedication and professionalism of the people at Menred, and the diversity, reputation, and deep sales channels for its products attracted Dais to create the first agreement in mid-2017. The ensuing interaction between the companies during the first few months of the initial agreement was the catalyst for the broader relationship,” said Tim Tangredi, CEO and President of Dais. “We project 2018 revenues to exceed $1.1M with this cooperation as it ramps up, and healthy increases in following years as more product, with projected innovations, is introduced and sold into receptive markets in China and North America. This underscores the international appeal for the Aqualyte™ nanomaterial and the field proven valued added products manufactured containing our disruptive nanomaterials.”

“We believe the cooperation between Menred and Dais will provide significant benefits to both companies,” says Zhang Kai Lei (“Carrie”), Dais’s VP – Technical Marketing in Asia. “Dais’s ConsERV product line has proven market-leading performance and durability, and when combined with Menred’s manufacturing, sales and marketing expertise, as evidenced by their steady growth in the China market, the companies reap the benefits of selling to a broader customer base than either could do alone.”

“Our planned approach is for Dais to source key finished components from Menred’s operations and for Menred to source critical components from Dais,” added Dais’s Chief Operating Officer, John Herrin. “Building on both company’s strengths is believed to put both in a better position to gain share in the growing, competitive markets.”

Dais and Menred will ramp up full commercialization of Menred made ConsERV components and products in China with completion targeted for the 3rd quarter of 2018.

About Zhejiang Menred Environmental Tech Co., Ltd

MENRED Group Co. Ltd was founded in 1995. Our headquarters are in the city of Yueqing. We devote ourselves to R&D, production, sale and marketing of our energy-saving products. Our core business is radiant heating and cooling system, ventilation system, and central air-conditioning.

As a manufacturer, the factories of MENRED have passed the “ISO9001:2008” standards for systematic quality management, as well as passed ISO14001:2004 standards for the international environmental protection system. We further acquired the “CE certificate” for all our products. Holding more than 100 patents provides visibility into our highly effective R&D abilities. By carefully choosing qualified suppliers and making use of a convenient logistic network, we can ensure to carry out all orders on time combined with highest possible amount of accuracy.

Menred can customize products individually for each of our customers to meet their diverse requirements. We are an exporter of OEM/ODE services. Menred’s team is experienced in cooperation arrangements with companies in the United States, Germany, UK, Finland, Italy, Croatia, Poland, Japan, Russia, Australia, and Brazil. In 2017 Menred became a strategic innovation and manufacturing partner for the world renowned electrical equipment and products company Electrolux.

Product Sectors include;

· Ventilation systems

· Radiant Floor Heating Products

· Central Air-Conditioning Products

· Central Vacuum Cleaner Systems

· Consumer Water Systems

About Dais Analytic Corporation

Dais Analytic Corporation (OTCQB: DLYT ) is a nanotechnology business producing a versatile family of membrane materials — called Aqualyte — focusing on evolutionary or disruptive air, energy and water applications. The uses include:

· NanoClear™, a commercialized system treating contaminated water (notably most all forms of industrial waste) to provide pure potable water;

· ConsERV™, a commercially available engineered energy recovery ventilator that uses stale air being exhausted to precondition the temperature and moisture content of the incoming fresh ventilation air, typically saving energy, reducing CO2 emissions, and allowing for equipment downsizing;

· NanoAir™, a water-based, non-fluorocarbon refrigerant cooling cycle in early beta-stage testing which can replace the existing gas-based compression cooling cycle in most forms of air-conditioning and refrigeration, saving a projected 50% in energy and CO2;

Each use demonstrates the diversity of Dais’ core product, Aqualyte™, a family of nanostructured polymers and engineered processes focused on minimizing consumption of irreplaceable natural resources and ending the degradation of our environment. To find out more about Dais please visit www.daisanalytic.com .

