Breaking News
Home / Top News / Dakota Neighborhood Captivates Homebuyers With Spacious Interiors, Modern Features and Great Audie Murphy Ranch Lifestyle

Dakota Neighborhood Captivates Homebuyers With Spacious Interiors, Modern Features and Great Audie Murphy Ranch Lifestyle

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 9 mins ago

MENIFEE, Calif., Dec. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee is the area’s must-see master-planned community with four enchanting neighborhoods currently selling, including the beautiful Dakota by Woodside Homes. Surrounded by the great outdoors, this quality crafted single-family collection is perfect for both family buyers and empty nesters with appealing one and two-story single-family designs enhanced by distinctive architectural styles, spacious interiors with up to five bedrooms and sought-after amenities. Each home showcases open-concept living highlighted by comfortable great rooms for entertaining; gourmet-inspired kitchens with granite slab countertops, built-in GE® stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantries; dining areas for family meals; studies in select plans; luxurious master bedrooms with walk-in closets; and optional outdoor rooms that seamlessly extend social spaces outside. A range of “green” features are incorporated in every home, including a solar package, energy-efficient lighting and drought-tolerant front yard landscaping. To accommodate personal tastes, desirable customization opportunities are also available, ranging from first-floor bedrooms in lieu of the study to large kitchen islands and great room fireplaces. 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ddf4060f-2fce-4e0a-a438-2abd1bd7f521

The prime Audie Murphy Ranch setting rounds out the appeal, offering residents access to exceptional resort-style recreation at Ranch House, The Plunge, Spirit Park and Sports Park. Amenities include two Jr. Olympic pools, a lap pool, spa, lighted tennis courts, sports fields, tot lots, a playground, firepits, outdoor lounge areas, beautiful trails, an expansive recreation center, plus much more.

Dakota home prices start from the high $300,000s, and those interested are encouraged to tour the model homes today. For details on Audie Murphy Ranch’s three other home collections currently selling, visit www.audiemurphyranch.com.           

“Audie Murphy Ranch’s Dakota neighborhood is attracting an enormous number of buyers in Menifee with its spacious designs, innovative features and affordable pricing,” said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. “One floorplan has already temporarily sold out, so if you’re interested in owning, be sure to visit soon.”  

Dakota by Woodside Homes offers three to five bedrooms and up to three and one-half baths with floorplans ranging from approximately 2,136 to 2,849 square feet. Audie Murphy Ranch’s other neighborhood offerings include the gated Province by Brookfield Residential; The Ridge by Richmond American Homes; and Willow Tree by RSI Communities.

The master-planned community of Audie Murphy Ranch is set amidst 1,100 rolling acres of homes, parks and timeless beauty with convenience to local hotspots, including the Menifee Countryside Market. Framed by magnificent trees and century-old rock formations, the rugged silhouettes of the San Jacinto and San Bernardino mountains provide a majestic backdrop to this special destination. Developed by Brookfield Residential, the master-planned community provides a variety of new home neighborhoods for classic family living. Bordering an ecological preserve, Salt Creek is in the center of Audie Murphy Ranch, while miles of meandering trails and paseos link residents to community amenities.

Students enjoy access to Menifee Union and Perris Union High School Districts, plus charter schools. Set near I-15 and I-215, residents are near attractions in San Diego, Orange County, Riverside, San Bernardino, and more. For details, visit www.AudieMurphyRanch.com.

To visit Audie Murphy Ranch, exit the I-15 at Railroad Canyon Rd and travel east. From the 215 Freeway, exit Newport Rd and travel west. Follow the signs to specific neighborhoods.

For more information, visit www.audiemurphyranch.com.

Prices effective date of publication.

About Brookfield Residential (Southern California)

Brookfield Residential Southern California (San Diego), a division of Brookfield Residential, is committed to being more than a homebuilder. We strive to create the best places to call home. The Brookfield Residential Southern California (San Diego) team has the passion, the expertise and the local knowledge to craft homes and neighborhoods that speak to homebuyers at every stage of life. We are an award-winning homebuilder and industry leader with an exceptional reputation for quality, design, and customer service. Please visit BrookfieldResidential.com for more information.

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, sell lots to third-party builders, and operate our own home building division. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com.       

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.           

CONTACT:
Tenoka Banks – [email protected] 
(949) 417-1799                                                    

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.