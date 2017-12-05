Dakota Neighborhood Captivates Homebuyers With Spacious Interiors, Modern Features and Great Audie Murphy Ranch Lifestyle

MENIFEE, Calif., Dec. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee is the area’s must-see master-planned community with four enchanting neighborhoods currently selling, including the beautiful Dakota by Woodside Homes. Surrounded by the great outdoors, this quality crafted single-family collection is perfect for both family buyers and empty nesters with appealing one and two-story single-family designs enhanced by distinctive architectural styles, spacious interiors with up to five bedrooms and sought-after amenities. Each home showcases open-concept living highlighted by comfortable great rooms for entertaining; gourmet-inspired kitchens with granite slab countertops, built-in GE® stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantries; dining areas for family meals; studies in select plans; luxurious master bedrooms with walk-in closets; and optional outdoor rooms that seamlessly extend social spaces outside. A range of “green” features are incorporated in every home, including a solar package, energy-efficient lighting and drought-tolerant front yard landscaping. To accommodate personal tastes, desirable customization opportunities are also available, ranging from first-floor bedrooms in lieu of the study to large kitchen islands and great room fireplaces.

The prime Audie Murphy Ranch setting rounds out the appeal, offering residents access to exceptional resort-style recreation at Ranch House, The Plunge, Spirit Park and Sports Park. Amenities include two Jr. Olympic pools, a lap pool, spa, lighted tennis courts, sports fields, tot lots, a playground, firepits, outdoor lounge areas, beautiful trails, an expansive recreation center, plus much more.

Dakota home prices start from the high $300,000s, and those interested are encouraged to tour the model homes today. For details on Audie Murphy Ranch’s three other home collections currently selling, visit www.audiemurphyranch.com.

“Audie Murphy Ranch’s Dakota neighborhood is attracting an enormous number of buyers in Menifee with its spacious designs, innovative features and affordable pricing,” said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. “One floorplan has already temporarily sold out, so if you’re interested in owning, be sure to visit soon.”

Dakota by Woodside Homes offers three to five bedrooms and up to three and one-half baths with floorplans ranging from approximately 2,136 to 2,849 square feet. Audie Murphy Ranch’s other neighborhood offerings include the gated Province by Brookfield Residential; The Ridge by Richmond American Homes; and Willow Tree by RSI Communities.

The master-planned community of Audie Murphy Ranch is set amidst 1,100 rolling acres of homes, parks and timeless beauty with convenience to local hotspots, including the Menifee Countryside Market. Framed by magnificent trees and century-old rock formations, the rugged silhouettes of the San Jacinto and San Bernardino mountains provide a majestic backdrop to this special destination. Developed by Brookfield Residential, the master-planned community provides a variety of new home neighborhoods for classic family living. Bordering an ecological preserve, Salt Creek is in the center of Audie Murphy Ranch, while miles of meandering trails and paseos link residents to community amenities.

Students enjoy access to Menifee Union and Perris Union High School Districts, plus charter schools. Set near I-15 and I-215, residents are near attractions in San Diego, Orange County, Riverside, San Bernardino, and more. For details, visit www.AudieMurphyRanch.com.

To visit Audie Murphy Ranch, exit the I-15 at Railroad Canyon Rd and travel east. From the 215 Freeway, exit Newport Rd and travel west. Follow the signs to specific neighborhoods.

