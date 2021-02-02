Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Dakota Territory Resource Corp Announces Manager of Black Hills Operations

Dakota Territory Resource Corp Announces Manager of Black Hills Operations

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Company Expands Program Management Capabilities

Lead, South Dakota, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dakota Territory Resource Corp (OTCQB: DTRC) (“Dakota Territory” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that the Company has hired Mr. Mark Rantapaa to fill the position of Manager of Black Hills Operations.  Mr. Rantapaa will be responsible for the conduct of all of the Company’s exploration and mining activities in the Black Hills and has been charged with development of policy and programs necessary to the achievement of Dakota Territory’s goals for excellence in health, safety and environmental performance.

Mr. Rantapaa was born and raised in the Black Hills of South Dakota and holds a BSc in Geological Engineering from SDSM&T, where he has also served as a member of the University’s Mining Industrial Advisory Board.  Mr. Rantapaa has broad technical and management experience gained through his 27-year career with Barrick Gold Corporation in Nevada where he served in various roles of increasing responsibility, including Open Pit Technical Services Superintendent and Operations Superintendent at the Goldstrike Mine and Mine Manager at the Cortez Mine.  Mr. Rantapaa also held the Corporate position of Director of Safety and Health before moving to McEwen Mining where he served as Mine Manager and General Manager at the Gold Bar Mine.

About Dakota Territory Resource Corp

Dakota Territory is a Nevada Corporation with its offices located at Lead, South Dakota.  Dakota Territory maintains 100% ownership of eight gold properties covering approximately 18,182 acres of the Northern Black Hills of South Dakota, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer, Ragged Top, Tinton, Maitland and Poorman Anticline Properties.  Dakota Territory is uniquely positioned to leverage Management’s extensive exploration and mining experience in the District with Homestake Mining Company. For more information on Dakota Territory, please visit the Company’s website at http://DakotaTRC.com.

Investor Relations

Investor Relations Contact: For more information, please contact Dakota Territory Resource Corp (605) 717-2540

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) limits disclosure for U.S. reporting purposes to mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce. Our property currently does not contain any known proven or probable ore reserves under SEC reporting standards. Our reference above to the various formations and mineralization believed to exist in our property as compared to historical results and estimates from other property in the district is illustrative only for comparative purposes and is no indication that similar results will be obtained with respect to our property. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our latest reports filed with the SEC. You can review and obtain copies of these filings at http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.