Daktronics, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

BROOKINGS, S.D., Nov. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) today reported fiscal 2018 second quarter net sales of $169.3 million, operating income of $9.4 million, and net income of $7.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to net sales of $170.0 million, operating income of $12.7 million, and net income of $9.0 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2017. Fiscal 2018 second quarter orders were $142.3 million, compared to $116.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2017. Backlog at the end of the fiscal 2018 second quarter was $155 million, compared to a backlog of $142 million a year earlier and $184 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2018.(1)
Net sales, operating income, net income, and earnings per share for the six months ended October 28, 2017, were $342.0 million, $21.2 million, $15.6 million, and $0.35 per diluted share, respectively. This compares to $327.1 million, $20.6 million, $14.6 million, and $0.33 per diluted share, respectively, for the same period in fiscal 2017.
Cash provided by operating activities in the first six months of fiscal 2018 was $9.3 million, compared with cash provided by operating activities of $15.0 million in the same period last year. Free cash flow, defined as cash provided from or used in operating activities less net investment in property and equipment, was a positive $3.6 million for the first six months of fiscal 2018, as compared to a positive free cash flow of $10.5 million for the same period of fiscal 2017. Net investment in property and equipment was $5.7 million for the first six months of fiscal 2018, as compared to $4.6 million for the first six months of fiscal 2017. Cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2018 were $61.5 million, which compares to $52.2 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2017 and $65.6 million at the end of fiscal 2017.
Orders for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 increased 21.7 percent as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2017. Orders increased in the Commercial, Live Events and International business units and decreased in the High School Park and Recreation and Transportation business units. The timing of orders for large projects varies according to the needs of the customer and contributed to the increase in order volume.
Net sales were similar for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2017. Net sales increased in the Live Events business unit, decreased in the Commercial and International business units, and remained relatively flat in the High School Park and Recreation and Transportation business units. The increase in Live Events business unit was due to continued demand for upgraded or new solutions throughout venues for professional sports and colleges and universities. The decrease in the Commercial business unit was primarily due to lower order volumes in our on-premise and spectacular niches. The decline in net sales in the International business unit was primarily due to variability of project schedules.
Other financial comparables include, gross profit, as a percentage of net sales, was 25.2 percent for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 as compared to 26.1 percent a year earlier. The decrease in gross profit percentage was primarily due to an increase in warranty charges. Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2018 was $33.2 million, compared to $31.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2017. The increase in total operating expenses was primarily attributable to an increase in product development activities. Operating income as a percent of sales for the quarter decreased to 5.6 percent as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2017 operating income of 7.5 percent.
Reece Kurtenbach, chairman, president and chief executive officer stated, “We capitalized on the strong backlog and pipeline of order opportunities coming into the second quarter of fiscal 2018. The second quarter is traditionally one of our busiest quarters. We were able to work through our backlog with a smooth flow through our factories, which facilitated successful on-site installations and commissioning of systems. We were pleased with our second quarter sales and operational performance; however, profitability levels were impacted by an increase in warranty and maintenance agreement expenses. During the quarter, we chose to provide additional coverage on product defects related to the issues previously discussed in fiscal 2016. As expected, operating margin was impacted due to the planned increase in product development expenses for activities to accelerate the release of new and enhanced customer solutions. Orders increased during the quarter as compared to a year earlier is not unusual due to the lumpy nature of our business. Projects in major league baseball stadiums and the billboard niche contributed to this increase.”
Outlook
Kurtenbach added, “We remain optimistic about the continued growth in the video display business over the long-term. The use of digital canvases remains a cost viable method for businesses and organizations to entertain and inform audiences of their messages and brands. To serve these businesses, we invest in developing solutions and services to help our customers achieve their goals while managing the business for long-term profitable growth.”
Webcast Information
The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results today at 10:00 a.m. (CST). This call will be broadcast live at http://investor.daktronics.com and available for replay shortly after the event.
About Daktronics
Daktronics has strong leadership positions in, and is the world’s largest supplier of, large-screen video displays, electronic scoreboards, LED text and graphics displays, and related control systems. The company excels in the control of display systems, including those that require integration of multiple complex displays showing real-time information, graphics, animation, and video. Daktronics designs, manufactures, markets and services display systems for customers around the world in four domestic business units: Live Events, Commercial, High School Park and Recreation, and Transportation, and one International business unit. For more information, visit the company’s website at: www.daktronics.com, email the company at [email protected], call (605) 692-0200 or toll-free (800) 843-5843 in the United States, or write to the company at 201 Daktronics Dr., P.O. Box 5128, Brookings, S.D. 57006-5128.
Safe Harbor Statement
Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions, and other risks noted in the company’s SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2017 fiscal year. Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.
|Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|October 28,
2017
|October 29,
2016
|October 28,
2017
|October 29,
2016
|Net sales
|$
|169,309
|$
|169,992
|$
|342,037
|$
|327,138
|Cost of goods sold
|126,705
|125,684
|254,787
|243,763
|Gross profit
|42,604
|44,308
|87,250
|83,375
|Operating expenses:
|Selling expense
|15,350
|15,891
|30,289
|31,150
|General and administrative
|8,868
|8,625
|17,803
|17,408
|Product design and development
|8,948
|7,126
|17,995
|14,169
|33,166
|31,642
|66,087
|62,727
|Operating income
|9,438
|12,666
|21,163
|20,648
|Nonoperating income (expense):
|Interest income
|151
|171
|362
|376
|Interest expense
|(47
|)
|(76
|)
|(133
|)
|(118
|)
|Other (expense) income, net
|(87
|)
|149
|58
|55
|Income before income taxes
|9,455
|12,910
|21,450
|20,961
|Income tax expense
|2,323
|3,889
|5,889
|6,401
|Net income
|$
|7,132
|$
|9,021
|$
|15,561
|$
|14,560
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|44,412
|43,988
|44,345
|44,051
|Diluted
|44,679
|44,098
|44,696
|44,168
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.33
|Diluted
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.33
|Cash dividends declared per share
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.17
|Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
|October 28,
2017
|April 29,
2017
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|39,699
|$
|32,623
|Restricted cash
|27
|216
|Marketable securities
|21,787
|32,713
|Accounts receivable, net
|108,719
|78,846
|Inventories, net
|70,436
|66,486
|Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings
|31,302
|36,403
|Current maturities of long-term receivables
|1,964
|2,274
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|7,566
|7,553
|Income tax receivables
|1,725
|611
|Total current assets
|283,225
|257,725
|Long-term receivables, less current maturities
|2,208
|2,616
|Goodwill
|8,190
|7,812
|Intangibles, net
|4,338
|4,705
|Investment in affiliates and other assets
|4,730
|4,534
|Deferred income taxes
|11,287
|11,292
|30,753
|30,959
|PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT:
|Land
|2,134
|2,099
|Buildings
|66,863
|65,935
|Machinery and equipment
|86,875
|84,189
|Office furniture and equipment
|5,642
|5,604
|Computer software and hardware
|53,316
|51,523
|Equipment held for rental
|287
|374
|Demonstration equipment
|7,143
|7,109
|Transportation equipment
|7,508
|7,108
|229,768
|223,941
|Less accumulated depreciation
|164,549
|157,192
|65,219
|66,749
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|379,197
|$
|355,433
|Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued)
(in thousands)
|October 28,
2017
|April 29,
2017
|(unaudited)
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable
|$
|49,005
|$
|51,499
|Accrued expenses
|27,399
|25,033
|Warranty obligations
|15,400
|13,578
|Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings
|16,561
|10,897
|Customer deposits (billed or collected)
|14,349
|14,498
|Deferred revenue (billed or collected)
|14,046
|12,137
|Current portion of other long-term obligations
|913
|1,409
|Income taxes payable
|1,334
|1,544
|Total current liabilities
|139,007
|130,595
|Long-term warranty obligations
|15,740
|14,321
|Long-term deferred revenue (billed or collected)
|6,835
|5,434
|Other long-term obligations
|2,333
|2,848
|Long-term income tax payable
|3,306
|3,113
|Deferred income taxes
|937
|836
|Total long-term liabilities
|29,151
|26,552
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|168,158
|157,147
|SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|Common stock
|53,862
|52,530
|Additional paid-in capital
|39,034
|38,004
|Retained earnings
|123,330
|113,967
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(1,834
|)
|(1,834
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(3,353
|)
|(4,381
|)
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|211,039
|198,286
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|379,197
|$
|355,433
|Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Six Months Ended
|October 28,
2017
|October 29,
2016
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income
|$
|15,561
|$
|14,560
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|8,902
|9,242
|Impairment of intangible assets
|—
|830
|(Gain) loss on sale of property, equipment and other assets
|(1,221
|)
|33
|Share-based compensation
|1,341
|1,484
|Equity in loss of affiliate
|191
|—
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|(21
|)
|962
|Deferred income taxes, net
|81
|(48
|)
|Change in operating assets and liabilities
|(15,496
|)
|(12,049
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|9,338
|15,014
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(7,735
|)
|(4,625
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and other assets
|2,000
|72
|Purchases of marketable securities
|—
|(4,583
|)
|Proceeds from sales or maturities of marketable securities
|10,802
|11,328
|Purchases of equity investment
|(607
|)
|(562
|)
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|4,460
|1,630
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Payments on notes payable
|—
|(6
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|511
|102
|Principal payments on long-term obligations
|(1,027
|)
|(904
|)
|Dividends paid
|(6,197
|)
|(7,482
|)
|Payments for common shares repurchased
|—
|(1,825
|)
|Tax payments related to RSU issuances
|(311
|)
|(213
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(7,024
|)
|(10,328
|)
|EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
|113
|(591
|)
|NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
|6,887
|5,725
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH:
|Beginning of period
|32,839
|28,526
|End of period
|$
|39,726
|$
|34,251
|Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Sales and Orders by Business Unit
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|October 28,
2017
|October 29,
2016
|Dollar
Change
|Percent
Change
|October 28,
2017
|October 29,
2016
|Dollar
Change
|Percent
Change
|Net Sales:
|Commercial
|$
|34,377
|$
|39,923
|$
|(5,546
|)
|(13.9
|)%
|$
|67,240
|$
|76,177
|$
|(8,937
|)
|(11.7
|)%
|Live Events
|68,653
|55,363
|13,290
|24.0
|146,265
|115,996
|$
|30,269
|26.1
|%
|High School Park and Recreation
|29,660
|28,707
|953
|3.3
|58,139
|56,324
|$
|1,815
|3.2
|%
|Transportation
|16,476
|16,101
|375
|2.3
|35,388
|30,387
|$
|5,001
|16.5
|%
|International
|20,143
|29,898
|(9,755
|)
|(32.6
|)
|35,005
|48,254
|$
|(13,249
|)
|(27.5
|)%
|$
|169,309
|$
|169,992
|$
|(683
|)
|(0.4
|)%
|$
|342,037
|$
|327,138
|$
|14,899
|4.6
|%
|Orders:
|Commercial
|$
|39,134
|$
|36,663
|$
|2,471
|6.7
|%
|$
|69,071
|$
|81,731
|$
|(12,660
|)
|(15.5
|)%
|Live Events
|43,730
|31,050
|12,680
|40.8
|105,335
|83,930
|$
|21,405
|25.5
|%
|High School Park and Recreation
|14,737
|15,764
|(1,027
|)
|(6.5
|)
|46,917
|46,877
|$
|40
|0.1
|%
|Transportation
|14,245
|14,754
|(509
|)
|(3.4
|)
|23,514
|26,669
|$
|(3,155
|)
|(11.8
|)%
|International
|30,414
|18,643
|11,771
|63.1
|50,504
|52,835
|$
|(2,331
|)
|(4.4
|)%
|$
|142,260
|$
|116,874
|$
|25,386
|21.7
|%
|$
|295,341
|$
|292,042
|$
|3,299
|1.1
|%
|Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow*
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Six Months Ended
|October 28,
2017
|October 29,
2016
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|9,338
|$
|15,014
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(7,735
|)
|(4,625
|)
|Proceeds from sales of property and equipment
|2,000
|72
|Free cash flow
|$
|3,603
|$
|10,461
|*In evaluating its business, Daktronics considers and uses free cash flow as a key measure of its operating performance. The term free cash flow is not defined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and is not a measure of operating income, cash flows from operating activities or other GAAP figures and should not be considered alternatives to those computations. Free cash flow is intended to provide information that may be useful for investors when assessing period to period results.
