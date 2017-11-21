Daktronics, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

BROOKINGS, S.D., Nov. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) today reported fiscal 2018 second quarter net sales of $169.3 million, operating income of $9.4 million, and net income of $7.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to net sales of $170.0 million, operating income of $12.7 million, and net income of $9.0 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2017. Fiscal 2018 second quarter orders were $142.3 million, compared to $116.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2017. Backlog at the end of the fiscal 2018 second quarter was $155 million, compared to a backlog of $142 million a year earlier and $184 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2018.(1)

Net sales, operating income, net income, and earnings per share for the six months ended October 28, 2017, were $342.0 million, $21.2 million, $15.6 million, and $0.35 per diluted share, respectively. This compares to $327.1 million, $20.6 million, $14.6 million, and $0.33 per diluted share, respectively, for the same period in fiscal 2017.

Cash provided by operating activities in the first six months of fiscal 2018 was $9.3 million, compared with cash provided by operating activities of $15.0 million in the same period last year. Free cash flow, defined as cash provided from or used in operating activities less net investment in property and equipment, was a positive $3.6 million for the first six months of fiscal 2018, as compared to a positive free cash flow of $10.5 million for the same period of fiscal 2017. Net investment in property and equipment was $5.7 million for the first six months of fiscal 2018, as compared to $4.6 million for the first six months of fiscal 2017. Cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2018 were $61.5 million, which compares to $52.2 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2017 and $65.6 million at the end of fiscal 2017.

Orders for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 increased 21.7 percent as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2017. Orders increased in the Commercial, Live Events and International business units and decreased in the High School Park and Recreation and Transportation business units. The timing of orders for large projects varies according to the needs of the customer and contributed to the increase in order volume.

Net sales were similar for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2017. Net sales increased in the Live Events business unit, decreased in the Commercial and International business units, and remained relatively flat in the High School Park and Recreation and Transportation business units. The increase in Live Events business unit was due to continued demand for upgraded or new solutions throughout venues for professional sports and colleges and universities. The decrease in the Commercial business unit was primarily due to lower order volumes in our on-premise and spectacular niches. The decline in net sales in the International business unit was primarily due to variability of project schedules.

Other financial comparables include, gross profit, as a percentage of net sales, was 25.2 percent for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 as compared to 26.1 percent a year earlier. The decrease in gross profit percentage was primarily due to an increase in warranty charges. Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2018 was $33.2 million, compared to $31.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2017. The increase in total operating expenses was primarily attributable to an increase in product development activities. Operating income as a percent of sales for the quarter decreased to 5.6 percent as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2017 operating income of 7.5 percent.

Reece Kurtenbach, chairman, president and chief executive officer stated, “We capitalized on the strong backlog and pipeline of order opportunities coming into the second quarter of fiscal 2018. The second quarter is traditionally one of our busiest quarters. We were able to work through our backlog with a smooth flow through our factories, which facilitated successful on-site installations and commissioning of systems. We were pleased with our second quarter sales and operational performance; however, profitability levels were impacted by an increase in warranty and maintenance agreement expenses. During the quarter, we chose to provide additional coverage on product defects related to the issues previously discussed in fiscal 2016. As expected, operating margin was impacted due to the planned increase in product development expenses for activities to accelerate the release of new and enhanced customer solutions. Orders increased during the quarter as compared to a year earlier is not unusual due to the lumpy nature of our business. Projects in major league baseball stadiums and the billboard niche contributed to this increase.”

Outlook

Kurtenbach added, “We remain optimistic about the continued growth in the video display business over the long-term. The use of digital canvases remains a cost viable method for businesses and organizations to entertain and inform audiences of their messages and brands. To serve these businesses, we invest in developing solutions and services to help our customers achieve their goals while managing the business for long-term profitable growth.”

Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended October 28,

2017 October 29,

2016 October 28,

2017 October 29,

2016 Net sales $ 169,309 $ 169,992 $ 342,037 $ 327,138 Cost of goods sold 126,705 125,684 254,787 243,763 Gross profit 42,604 44,308 87,250 83,375 Operating expenses: Selling expense 15,350 15,891 30,289 31,150 General and administrative 8,868 8,625 17,803 17,408 Product design and development 8,948 7,126 17,995 14,169 33,166 31,642 66,087 62,727 Operating income 9,438 12,666 21,163 20,648 Nonoperating income (expense): Interest income 151 171 362 376 Interest expense (47 ) (76 ) (133 ) (118 ) Other (expense) income, net (87 ) 149 58 55 Income before income taxes 9,455 12,910 21,450 20,961 Income tax expense 2,323 3,889 5,889 6,401 Net income $ 7,132 $ 9,021 $ 15,561 $ 14,560 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 44,412 43,988 44,345 44,051 Diluted 44,679 44,098 44,696 44,168 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.21 $ 0.35 $ 0.33 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.20 $ 0.35 $ 0.33 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.14 $ 0.17

Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands) October 28,

2017 April 29,

2017 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,699 $ 32,623 Restricted cash 27 216 Marketable securities 21,787 32,713 Accounts receivable, net 108,719 78,846 Inventories, net 70,436 66,486 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 31,302 36,403 Current maturities of long-term receivables 1,964 2,274 Prepaid expenses and other assets 7,566 7,553 Income tax receivables 1,725 611 Total current assets 283,225 257,725 Long-term receivables, less current maturities 2,208 2,616 Goodwill 8,190 7,812 Intangibles, net 4,338 4,705 Investment in affiliates and other assets 4,730 4,534 Deferred income taxes 11,287 11,292 30,753 30,959 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT: Land 2,134 2,099 Buildings 66,863 65,935 Machinery and equipment 86,875 84,189 Office furniture and equipment 5,642 5,604 Computer software and hardware 53,316 51,523 Equipment held for rental 287 374 Demonstration equipment 7,143 7,109 Transportation equipment 7,508 7,108 229,768 223,941 Less accumulated depreciation 164,549 157,192 65,219 66,749 TOTAL ASSETS $ 379,197 $ 355,433

Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued)

(in thousands) October 28,

2017 April 29,

2017 (unaudited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 49,005 $ 51,499 Accrued expenses 27,399 25,033 Warranty obligations 15,400 13,578 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings 16,561 10,897 Customer deposits (billed or collected) 14,349 14,498 Deferred revenue (billed or collected) 14,046 12,137 Current portion of other long-term obligations 913 1,409 Income taxes payable 1,334 1,544 Total current liabilities 139,007 130,595 Long-term warranty obligations 15,740 14,321 Long-term deferred revenue (billed or collected) 6,835 5,434 Other long-term obligations 2,333 2,848 Long-term income tax payable 3,306 3,113 Deferred income taxes 937 836 Total long-term liabilities 29,151 26,552 TOTAL LIABILITIES 168,158 157,147 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock 53,862 52,530 Additional paid-in capital 39,034 38,004 Retained earnings 123,330 113,967 Treasury stock, at cost (1,834 ) (1,834 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,353 ) (4,381 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 211,039 198,286 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 379,197 $ 355,433

Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Six Months Ended October 28,

2017 October 29,

2016 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 15,561 $ 14,560 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,902 9,242 Impairment of intangible assets — 830 (Gain) loss on sale of property, equipment and other assets (1,221 ) 33 Share-based compensation 1,341 1,484 Equity in loss of affiliate 191 — Provision for doubtful accounts (21 ) 962 Deferred income taxes, net 81 (48 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities (15,496 ) (12,049 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 9,338 15,014 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (7,735 ) (4,625 ) Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and other assets 2,000 72 Purchases of marketable securities — (4,583 ) Proceeds from sales or maturities of marketable securities 10,802 11,328 Purchases of equity investment (607 ) (562 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 4,460 1,630 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payments on notes payable — (6 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 511 102 Principal payments on long-term obligations (1,027 ) (904 ) Dividends paid (6,197 ) (7,482 ) Payments for common shares repurchased — (1,825 ) Tax payments related to RSU issuances (311 ) (213 ) Net cash used in financing activities (7,024 ) (10,328 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 113 (591 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 6,887 5,725 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH: Beginning of period 32,839 28,526 End of period $ 39,726 $ 34,251

Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Sales and Orders by Business Unit

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended October 28,

2017 October 29,

2016 Dollar

Change Percent

Change October 28,

2017 October 29,

2016 Dollar

Change Percent

Change Net Sales: Commercial $ 34,377 $ 39,923 $ (5,546 ) (13.9 )% $ 67,240 $ 76,177 $ (8,937 ) (11.7 )% Live Events 68,653 55,363 13,290 24.0 146,265 115,996 $ 30,269 26.1 % High School Park and Recreation 29,660 28,707 953 3.3 58,139 56,324 $ 1,815 3.2 % Transportation 16,476 16,101 375 2.3 35,388 30,387 $ 5,001 16.5 % International 20,143 29,898 (9,755 ) (32.6 ) 35,005 48,254 $ (13,249 ) (27.5 )% $ 169,309 $ 169,992 $ (683 ) (0.4 )% $ 342,037 $ 327,138 $ 14,899 4.6 % Orders: Commercial $ 39,134 $ 36,663 $ 2,471 6.7 % $ 69,071 $ 81,731 $ (12,660 ) (15.5 )% Live Events 43,730 31,050 12,680 40.8 105,335 83,930 $ 21,405 25.5 % High School Park and Recreation 14,737 15,764 (1,027 ) (6.5 ) 46,917 46,877 $ 40 0.1 % Transportation 14,245 14,754 (509 ) (3.4 ) 23,514 26,669 $ (3,155 ) (11.8 )% International 30,414 18,643 11,771 63.1 50,504 52,835 $ (2,331 ) (4.4 )% $ 142,260 $ 116,874 $ 25,386 21.7 % $ 295,341 $ 292,042 $ 3,299 1.1 %