Daktronics, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

BROOKINGS, S.D., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ – DAKT) today reported fiscal 2021 second quarter results. Daktronics reported fiscal 2021 second quarter net sales of $127.4 million, operating income of $6.7 million, net income of $3.4 million, and earnings per diluted share of $0.08. This compares to net sales of $174.9 million, operating income of $4.8 million, net income of $7.3 million, and $0.16 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Fiscal 2021 second quarter orders were $135.7 million, compared to $151.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Product order backlog at the end of the fiscal 2021 second quarter was $201 million, compared to $182 million a year earlier and $192 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021.(1)

For the six months ended October 31, 2020, net sales were $271.0 million, operating income was $16.2 million, net income was $10.9 million, and earnings per diluted share was $0.24 per diluted share. This compares to net sales of $355.2 million, operating income of $12.4 million, net income of $14.3 million, and $0.32 per diluted share for the same period in fiscal 2020.

Fiscal 2021 is a 52-week year and fiscal 2020 was a 53-week year; therefore, the six months ended October 31, 2020 contains operating results for 26 weeks while the six months ended November 2, 2019 contained operating results for 27 weeks. Sales, orders, and other results of operations were impacted due to the additional week of operations.

Cash generated by operating activities in the first six months of fiscal 2021 was $40.0 million, compared to cash consumed of $10.3 million in the first six months of fiscal 2020. Cash generated by operating activities is primarily derived from cash received from customers, offset by cash payments for inventories, subcontractors, employee related costs, and operating expense outflows. Year-to-date cash provided from operations differed as compared to last year primarily due to focus on customer collections, decreasing inventory levels, lowering personnel and operating expense outflows as we manage operations through the uncertain COVID times. Cash generation and use can vary based on order timing and levels, varying contractual payment terms from customers, and payments for inventory to meet delivery and installation schedules. Free cash flow, defined as cash provided by or used in operating activities less net investment in property and equipment, was a positive $34.5 million for the first six months of fiscal 2021, as compared to a negative $19.9 million for the same period of fiscal 2020. Net investment in property and equipment was $5.4 million for the first six months of fiscal 2021, as compared to $9.6 million for the first six months of fiscal 2020. Cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $74.4 million, which compares to $32.9 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and $41.6 million at the end of fiscal 2020. Borrowings on the line of credit were $15.0 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021 up from $0 at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and consistent with the $15.0 million at the end of fiscal 2020.

Orders for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 decreased 10.2 percent as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and decreased 23.9 percent as compared to the first six months of fiscal 2020. Each business unit’s order volume was lower in fiscal 2021 due to lower market activity from the resulting economic and business impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and related timing of large contract orders which cause lumpiness.

Net sales decreased by 27.2 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and 23.7 percent as compared to the first six months of fiscal 2020. Net sales decreased in all business units for the same reasons causing order booking declines and due to varied timing in the related conversion to sales based on customer project schedules.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 26.2 percent for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 as compared to 22.9 percent a year earlier. The improved gross profit rate is a result of the mix of service agreement sales in second quarter fiscal 2021 as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2020, we believe this higher gross profit level will not be sustained in future quarters. In addition, during the second quarter of fiscal 2020, we experienced higher project delivery costs and tariff related expenses, decreasing the gross profit rate in that period.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $26.7 million, compared to $35.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, or a decrease of 24.4 percent. This decline is attributed to our focus on managing our expenses to expected order volumes. Declines in overall operating expenses were attributed to lower personnel related costs offset by severance costs for reductions in force, reduced third-party contractor use, lower travel and entertainment activities, and lowered marketing and convention events. Operating income as a percent of sales for the quarter was 5.2 percent as compared to 2.8 percent during the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

The effective tax rate expense for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was 41.1 percent compared to an effective tax rate benefit of 63.8 percent for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Our fiscal 2021 year-to-date effective rate expense was 26.2 percent compared to fiscal 2020 year-to-date effective benefit of 14.6 percent. The change in the effective tax rate year-over-year was driven primarily by a decrease in tax credits and other permanent differences as a percentage of estimated current fiscal year pre-tax income.

Reece Kurtenbach, chairman, president and chief executive officer stated, “For the first half of the year, we have managed operating expenses and working capital to align with expected declines in orders and sales as our customers adjust to the economic and business implications of COVID-19. Even with these impacts, we had customers place multimillion-dollar orders for sporting event venues, out of home digital advertising billboards, and transportation applications this quarter. We have carefully reduced and continue to strategically make choices on levels of investments in capital assets and development initiatives. We also continued the suspension of dividend and share repurchases to help us maintain stability in liquidity and our cash position.”

Outlook

Kurtenbach added, “We believe the audiovisual industry fundamentals will drive long-term growth for our business, but the near-term outlook shows contraction and greater volatility overall. We are focused on promoting our value to new and existing markets, while managing our cost structure to meet the uncertain demand. Even though we face a challenging fiscal 2021, we are working to emerge as a stronger organization and to be positioned to capitalize on the recovery from this pandemic.”

About Daktronics

Daktronics has strong leadership positions in, and is the world's largest supplier of, large-screen video displays, electronic scoreboards, LED text and graphics displays, and related control systems. The company excels in the control of display systems, including those that require integration of multiple complex displays showing real-time information, graphics, animation, and video. Daktronics designs, manufactures, markets and services display systems for customers around the world in four domestic business units: Live Events, Commercial, High School Park and Recreation, and Transportation, and one International business unit.

Safe Harbor Statement

Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts and orders, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions, increased regulation and other risks described in the company’s SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2020 fiscal year. Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

(1) Backlog is not a measure defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), and our methodology for determining backlog may vary from the methodology used by other companies in determining their backlog amounts. For more information related to backlog, see Part I, Item 1. Business of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 2, 2020.

Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended October 31,

2020 November 2,

2019 October 31,

2020 November 2,

2019 Net sales $ 127,367 $ 174,911 $ 271,011 $ 355,167 Cost of sales 94,053 134,824 201,936 269,575 Gross profit 33,314 40,087 69,075 85,592 Operating expenses: Selling 12,654 16,177 24,210 34,474 General and administrative 7,264 8,965 14,388 18,058 Product design and development 6,737 10,121 14,269 20,621 26,655 35,263 52,867 73,153 Operating income 6,659 4,824 16,208 12,439 Nonoperating (expense) income: Interest income 66 162 151 431 Interest expense (84 ) (31 ) (157 ) (66 ) Other (expense) income, net (837 ) (514 ) (1,464 ) (321 ) Income before income taxes 5,804 4,441 14,738 12,483 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,388 (2,833 ) 3,855 (1,821 ) Net income $ 3,416 $ 7,274 $ 10,883 $ 14,304 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 44,893 45,115 44,808 45,114 Diluted 44,977 45,267 44,947 45,361 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.16 $ 0.24 $ 0.32 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.16 $ 0.24 $ 0.32 Cash dividends declared per share $ — $ 0.05 $ — $ 0.10

Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands) October 31,

2020 May 2,

2020 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 69,836 $ 40,398 Restricted cash 3,617 14 Marketable securities 983 1,230 Accounts receivable, net 74,682 72,577 Inventories 71,428 86,803 Contract assets 26,707 35,467 Current maturities of long-term receivables 2,439 3,519 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,650 9,629 Income tax receivables 129 548 Property and equipment and other assets available for sale 1,953 1,817 Total current assets 259,424 252,002 Property and equipment, net 64,475 67,484 Long-term receivables, less current maturities 594 1,114 Goodwill 8,050 7,743 Intangibles, net 2,702 3,354 Investment in affiliates and other assets 24,943 27,683 Deferred income taxes 13,323 13,271 Total non-current assets 114,087 120,649 TOTAL ASSETS $ 373,511 $ 372,651

Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued)

(in thousands) October 31,

2020 May 2,

2020 (unaudited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 37,274 $ 47,834 Contract liabilities 47,107 50,897 Accrued expenses 32,681 36,626 Warranty obligations 10,383 9,764 Income taxes payable 2,949 844 Total current liabilities 130,394 145,965 Long-term warranty obligations 16,217 15,860 Long-term contract liabilities 10,741 10,707 Other long-term obligations 24,586 22,105 Long-term income taxes payable 697 582 Deferred income taxes 471 452 Total long-term liabilities 52,712 49,706 TOTAL LIABILITIES 183,106 195,671 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock 60,010 60,010 Additional paid-in capital 45,575 44,627 Retained earnings 95,973 85,090 Treasury stock, at cost (7,297 ) (7,470 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,856 ) (5,277 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 190,405 176,980 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 373,511 $ 372,651

Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Six Months Ended October 31,

2020 November 2,

2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 10,883 $ 14,304 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,564 8,724 (Gain) loss on sale of property, equipment and other assets (162 ) 30 Share-based compensation 1,047 1,184 Equity in loss of affiliates 1,145 241 Provision for doubtful accounts 153 (535 ) Deferred income taxes, net 2 (64 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities 18,343 (34,156 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 39,975 (10,272 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (5,776 ) (9,768 ) Proceeds from sales of property, equipment and other assets 341 149 Proceeds from sales or maturities of marketable securities 247 22,775 Purchases of and loans to equity investment (903 ) (896 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (6,091 ) 12,260 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Principal payments on long-term obligations (220 ) (1,931 ) Dividends paid — (4,500 ) Payments for common shares repurchased — (1,682 ) Tax payments related to RSU issuances (125 ) (199 ) Net cash used in financing activities (345 ) (8,312 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (498 ) (94 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 33,041 (6,418 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH: Beginning of period 40,412 35,742 End of period $ 73,453 $ 29,324

Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Sales and Orders by Business Unit

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended October 31,

2020 November 2,

2019 Dollar

Change Percent

Change October 31,

2020 November 2,

2019 Dollar

Change Percent

Change Net Sales: Commercial $ 30,356 $ 39,651 $ (9,295 ) (23.4 )% $ 64,862 $ 83,686 $ (18,824 ) (22.5 )% Live Events 37,822 59,319 (21,497 ) (36.2 ) 89,296 118,625 (29,329 ) (24.7 ) High School Park and Recreation 27,578 30,193 (2,615 ) (8.7 ) 56,521 60,658 (4,137 ) (6.8 ) Transportation 15,323 20,330 (5,007 ) (24.6 ) 29,821 39,348 (9,527 ) (24.2 ) International 16,288 25,418 (9,130 ) (35.9 ) 30,511 52,850 (22,339 ) (42.3 ) $ 127,367 $ 174,911 $ (47,544 ) (27.2 )% $ 271,011 $ 355,167 $ (84,156 ) (23.7 )% Orders: Commercial $ 32,590 $ 43,513 $ (10,923 ) (25.1 )% $ 58,123 $ 82,161 $ (24,038 ) (29.3 )% Live Events 40,684 41,008 (324 ) (0.8 ) 82,544 107,977 (25,433 ) (23.6 ) High School Park and Recreation 20,117 22,853 (2,736 ) (12.0 ) 48,216 53,405 (5,189 ) (9.7 ) Transportation 11,633 16,992 (5,359 ) (31.5 ) 24,722 39,207 (14,485 ) (36.9 ) International 30,642 26,756 3,886 14.5 44,214 55,835 (11,621 ) (20.8 ) $ 135,666 $ 151,122 $ (15,456 ) (10.2 )% $ 257,819 $ 338,585 $ (80,766 ) (23.9 )%

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow*

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Six Months Ended October 31,

2020 November 2,

2019 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 39,975 $ (10,272 ) Purchases of property and equipment (5,776 ) (9,768 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 341 149 Free cash flow $ 34,540 $ (19,891 )

*In evaluating its business, Daktronics considers and uses free cash flow as a key measure of its operating performance. The term free cash flow is not defined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and is not a measure of operating income, cash flows from operating activities or other GAAP figures and should not be considered alternatives to those computations. Free cash flow is intended to provide information that may be useful for investors when assessing period to period results.