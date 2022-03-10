Daktronics, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

BROOKINGS, S.D., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ – DAKT) today reported its results for fiscal 2022 third quarter which ended January 29, 2022.

Q3 FY2022 financial highlights:

Net sales of $139.6 million as a result of record orders and eased pandemic related site restrictions

Operating loss of $5.7 million realized due to inflation in materials and freight costs, increased personnel spend, and a warranty charge

Record level of orders of $214.8 million

Product order backlog of $353 million(1), driven by record order volume and muted conversion to sales due to supply chain challenges

Reece Kurtenbach, chairman, president and chief executive officer stated, “Demand for our products and solutions were at record levels, reflecting the economic recovery from the global pandemic, the increasing adoption and use of audiovisual communication systems, and our reputation as a leading provider. We continue to navigate the parts and labor cost and availability headwinds. Sales volumes and gross profit levels were muted because of the supply chain disruptions, expediting and other efforts to react to schedule changes, and inflationary changes. To offset these cost trends, we began implementing price increases across the business for deliveries into next fiscal year.”

Outlook

Kurtenbach added, “We expect dynamic and volatile supply chain and labor conditions to persist through the calendar year. As the environment evolves, we plan to adjust and adapt our pricing, production schedules and capacity levels to best serve our customers and improve profitability. Over the long-term, we believe the audiovisual industry is poised for growth. We are actively investing in new technologies and markets to make Daktronics and our solutions the preferred choice; positioning the business for long-term growth and increasing value for our stakeholders.”

Third Quarter and Year to Date Results

Orders for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 147.2 percent as compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Each business unit’s order volume grew through the first nine months of fiscal 2022 reflecting the recovery from the impact of the global pandemic among our customers.

Net sales increased by 48.2 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Net sales for the nine months ended January 29, 2022 increased by 22.9 percent as compared to the same period one year ago. Sales growth was driven by increased orders. Material supply and labor shortages are creating an increase in lead times and extending the timing of converting some orders to sales in the near-term. This has contributed to a larger than typical backlog.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 16.0 percent for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to 25.4 percent a year earlier and 19.3 percent for the nine months ended January 29, 2022, as compared to 25.5 percent for the nine months ended a year earlier. The decline in gross profit percentage in fiscal 2022 is primarily related to the ongoing supply chain disruptions and inflationary challenges in materials, freight, and personnel related costs, the difference in sales mix between periods, a warranty charge, and other factors experienced during fiscal 2021. Factors impacting gross profit in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 included a positive $2.1 million or 2.2 percent gross profit impact from a litigation claim reversal and adjustments to operations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 were $28.0 million, compared to $24.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 or an increase of 15.7 percent and $82.4 million for the nine months ended January 29, 2022, as compared to $77.0 million for the same nine month period in fiscal 2021. The increases were primarily personnel related expenses.

Operating loss as a percent of sales for the quarter was 4.1 percent as compared to an operating loss as a percent of sales of 0.3 percent during the third quarter of fiscal 2021 and operating income as a percentage of sales of 1.0 percent for the nine months ended January 29, 2022, as compared to 4.4 percent for the nine months ended a year prior.

The effective tax rate for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was 32.2 percent compared to 82.0 percent for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The effective tax rate for the nine months ended January 29, 2022, was 9.4 percent compared to an effective tax rate of 21.3 percent for the same nine month period in fiscal 2021. The difference in tax rates is primarily driven by an increase in estimated permanent tax costs proportionate to a decrease in estimated pre-tax earnings in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to no change in the estimated tax rate for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Additionally, there were return-to-provision adjustments made in each respective quarter impacting the rate.

Cash, restricted cash and marketable securities at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022 were $35.8 million, which compares to $81.0 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2021 and $80.4 million at the end of fiscal 2021. There were no advances under the loan portion of the line of credit compared to $15.0 million outstanding at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Free cash flow, defined as cash provided from or used in operating activities less net investment in property and equipment, was a negative $34.7 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022, as compared to a positive free cash flow of $41.8 million for the same period in fiscal 2021. The change in cash use was created by growing operating assets for the growth of order activity and because of increased investments of capital assets for capacity, loans to affiliates and the share repurchase program. Net investment in property and equipment was $9.2 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022, as compared to $6.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021.

(1) Backlog is not a measure defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), and our methodology for determining backlog may vary from the methodology used by other companies in determining their backlog amounts. For more information related to backlog, see Part I, Item 1. Business of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 1, 2021.

About Daktronics

Daktronics has strong leadership positions in, and is the world’s largest supplier of, large-screen video displays, electronic scoreboards, LED text and graphics displays, and related control systems. The company excels in the control of display systems, including those that require integration of multiple complex displays showing real-time information, graphics, animation, and video. Daktronics designs, manufactures, markets and services display systems for customers around the world in four domestic business units: Live Events, Commercial, High School Park and Recreation, and Transportation, and one International business unit. For more information, visit the company’s website at: www.daktronics.com, email the company at investor@daktronics.com, call (605) 692-0200 or toll-free (800) 843-5843 in the United States, or write to the company at 201 Daktronics Dr., P.O. Box 5128, Brookings, S.D. 57006-5128.

Safe Harbor Statement

Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts and orders, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions, increased regulation and other risks described in the company’s SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2021 fiscal year. Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

For more information contact: INVESTOR RELATIONS: Sheila M. Anderson, Chief Financial Officer Tel (605) 692-0200 Investor@daktronics.com

Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 29, January 30, January 29, January 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 139,558 $ 94,139 $ 448,767 $ 365,150 Cost of sales 117,250 70,198 362,007 272,134 Gross profit 22,308 23,941 86,760 93,016 Operating expenses: Selling 12,735 12,004 37,012 36,214 General and administrative 8,328 6,389 24,100 20,777 Product design and development 6,925 5,784 21,283 20,053 27,988 24,177 82,395 77,044 Operating (loss)income (5,680 ) (236 ) 4,365 15,972 Nonoperating (expense) income: Interest income (expense), net 56 (40 ) 134 (46 ) Other (expense) income, net (793 ) (913 ) (2,613 ) (2,377 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (6,417 ) (1,189 ) 1,886 13,549 Income tax (benefit) expense (2,067 ) (975 ) 177 2,880 Net (loss) income $ (4,350 ) $ (214 ) $ 1,709 $ 10,669 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 45,223 45,064 45,263 44,908 Diluted 45,223 45,064 45,442 45,061 (Loss) earnings per share: Basic $ (0.10 ) $ (0.00 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.24 Diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.00 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.24

Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

January 29, May 1, 2022 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,883 $ 77,590 Restricted cash 836 2,812 Marketable securities 4,035 — Accounts receivable, net 96,710 67,808 Inventories 111,110 74,356 Contract assets 39,874 32,799 Current maturities of long-term receivables 1,550 1,462 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,903 7,445 Income tax receivables 2,426 731 Total current assets 300,327 265,003 Property and equipment, net 58,262 58,682 Long-term receivables, less current maturities 7,655 1,635 Goodwill 8,099 8,414 Intangibles, net 1,579 2,083 Investment in affiliates and other assets 27,398 27,403 Deferred income taxes 11,731 11,944 Total non-current assets 114,724 110,161 TOTAL ASSETS $ 415,051 $ 375,164

Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued)

(in thousands)

January 29, May 1, 2022 2021 (unaudited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 62,835 $ 40,251 Contract liabilities 79,591 64,495 Accrued expenses 32,031 30,672 Warranty obligations 11,378 10,464 Income taxes payable 545 738 Total current liabilities 186,380 146,620 Long-term warranty obligations 15,793 15,496 Long-term contract liabilities 10,738 10,720 Other long-term obligations 7,460 7,816 Long-term income taxes payable 478 548 Deferred income taxes 363 410 Total long-term liabilities 34,832 34,990 TOTAL LIABILITIES 221,212 181,610 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock 61,794 60,575 Additional paid-in capital 47,903 46,595 Retained earnings 97,725 96,016 Treasury stock, at cost (10,101 ) (7,297 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,482 ) (2,335 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 193,839 193,554 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 415,051 $ 375,164

Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended January 29, January 30, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 1,709 $ 10,669 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,544 12,848 Gain on sale of property, equipment and other assets (737 ) (244 ) Share-based compensation 1,503 1,563 Equity in loss of investees 1,966 1,740 Provision for doubtful accounts (600 ) 1,551 Deferred income taxes, net 151 (21 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities (41,000 ) 20,115 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (25,464 ) 48,221 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (10,024 ) (6,935 ) Proceeds from sales of property, equipment and other assets 838 470 Purchases of marketable securities (4,045 ) — Proceeds from sales or maturities of marketable securities — 982 Purchases of and loans to equity investees (6,695 ) (1,328 ) Net cash used in investing activities (19,926 ) (6,811 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Principal payments on long-term obligations (200 ) (431 ) Payments for common shares repurchased (3,000 ) — Proceed from exercise of stock options 8 — Tax payments related to RSU issuances (199 ) (125 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3,391 ) (556 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 98 (505 ) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (48,683 ) 40,349 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH: Beginning of period 80,402 40,412 End of period $ 31,719 $ 80,761

Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Sales and Orders by Business Unit

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 29, January 30, Dollar Percent January 29, January 30, Dollar Percent 2022 2021 Change Change 2022 2021 Change Change Net Sales: Commercial $ 40,095 $ 30,085 $ 10,010 33.3 % $ 107,339 $ 94,947 $ 12,392 13.1 % Live Events 39,057 23,330 15,727 67.4 150,840 112,626 38,214 33.9 High School Park and Recreation 23,721 14,644 9,077 62.0 84,362 71,165 13,197 18.5 Transportation 15,823 11,769 4,054 34.4 42,434 41,590 844 2.0 International 20,862 14,311 6,551 45.8 63,792 44,822 18,970 42.3 $ 139,558 $ 94,139 $ 45,419 48.2 % $ 448,767 $ 365,150 $ 83,617 22.9 % Orders: Commercial $ 47,012 $ 34,806 $ 12,206 35.1 % $ 143,699 $ 92,929 $ 50,770 54.6 % Live Events 79,478 11,075 68,403 617.6 169,665 93,619 76,046 81.2 High School Park and Recreation 35,884 16,366 19,518 119.3 107,246 64,582 42,664 66.1 Transportation 20,810 12,991 7,819 60.2 56,854 37,713 19,141 50.8 International 31,605 11,650 19,955 171.3 82,778 55,864 26,914 48.2 $ 214,789 $ 86,888 $ 127,901 147.2 % $ 560,242 $ 344,707 $ 215,535 62.5 %

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow*

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended January 29, January 30, 2022 2021 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (25,464 ) $ 48,221 Purchases of property and equipment (10,024 ) (6,935 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 838 470 Free cash flow $ (34,650 ) $ 41,756

*In evaluating its business, Daktronics considers and uses free cash flow as a key measure of its operating performance. The term free cash flow is not defined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) and is not a measure of operating income, cash flows from operating activities or other GAAP figures and should not be considered alternatives to those computations. Free cash flow is intended to provide information that may be useful for investors when assessing period to period results.