BROOKINGS, S.D., Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ-DAKT), announced today it will release its first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call and webcast for all interested parties at 10:00 AM CT that day.

Reece A. Kurtenbach, Chief Executive Officer, and Sheila M. Anderson, Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call, which will contain forward-looking statements and other material information.

To listen to the earnings call by phone, participants must pre-register at Daktronics Earnings Call Registration. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing access to the live call. A recording will be archived and available for replay later on the site.

The conference call may be accessed by a *dial-in number or via the Internet as follows: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 10:00M CT Dial-In: Register Here Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t2chy59a

*Note: To join by phone, participants will now have to register at the link provided. You will then receive dial-in information and a unique PIN to allow access to the call.

ABOUT DAKTRONICS

Daktronics has strong leadership positions in, and is the world’s largest supplier of, large-screen video displays, electronic scoreboards, LED text and graphics displays, and related control systems. The company excels in the control of display systems, including those that require integration of multiple complex displays showing real-time information, graphics, animation, and video. Daktronics designs, manufactures, markets and services display systems for customers around the world in four domestic business units: Live Events, Commercial, High School Park and Recreation, and Transportation, and one International business unit. For more information, visit the company’s website at: www.daktronics.com, email the company at investor@daktronics.com, call (605) 692-0200 or toll-free (800) 843-5843 in the United States, or write to the company at 201 Daktronics Dr., P.O. Box 5128, Brookings, S.D. 57006-5128.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts and orders, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions, increased regulation and other risks described in the company’s SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2023 fiscal year.

Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Sheila Anderson, Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations

Tel 605-692-0200

Email investor@daktronics.com