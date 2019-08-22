Daktronics Installs Longest Ribbon Display In Professional Sports for Miami Dolphins

Hard Rock Stadium set to host professional football’s championship for 2019 season with 33,700 square feet of Daktronics LED displays

BROOKINGS, S.D., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, partnered with the Miami Dolphins to design, manufacture and install the longest continuous LED ribbon display in professional sports measuring 2,105 feet long for Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Installed this spring, the 360-degree ribbon will integrate with the existing Daktronics LED video displays in the four corners of the stadium , two ribbon displays and the exterior video board marquee to create an entertainment destination for their fans. Adding to the excitement of the new ribbon display, Hard Rock Stadium will host the biggest football game of the season February 2, 2020, as well as the college football championship in 2021.

The new ribbon display measures 3.5 feet high by 2,105 feet wide as it wraps around the entire seating fascia of the facility.

“This new ribbon display completes the fan experience in the seating bowl at Hard Rock Stadium by surrounding fans in LED lights to immerse them in the game-day action,” said Kyle Adams, Daktronics regional sales manager. “We’re thrilled to extend our long-term partnership with the Miami Dolphins with this installation as we continually help them to provide their fans with the best experience at their live events. We look forward to the success of this installation and our partnership for years to come.”

Daktronics’ history with the Miami Dolphins dates back to 1993 and includes the first High-Definition LED video display installed in sports in 2006.

Daktronics has grown with the sports industry from the company’s beginnings in 1968. Today, the company has integrated LED super systems in nearly 60 percent of all professional sports facilities in the United States. For more information on what Daktronics can provide, visit www.daktronics.com/professionalsports .

About Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium is a global entertainment destination that serves as home to the Miami Dolphins, the Miami Open, University of Miami football, Orange Bowl, Super Bowl LIV and the 100th season of the NFL, 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship, major concerts, international soccer matches and a host of world-class events. The facility completed a $550 million, multi-year renovation privately funded by Managing General Partner & Chairman of the Board Stephen Ross to transform the iconic venue into the best Miami has to offer in world-class fare, art, culture and elevated guest experience.

About Daktronics

Daktronics helps its customers to impact their audiences throughout the world with large-format LED video displays, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards, audio systems and control systems in sport, business and transportation applications. Founded in 1968 as a USA-based manufacturing company, Daktronics has grown into the world leader in audiovisual systems and implementation with offices around the globe. Discover more at www.daktronics.com .

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions and other risks noted in the Company’s SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2019 fiscal year. Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

