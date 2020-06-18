Daktronics Provides Technology to Bring the Big Screen Home

Breaking News
BROOKINGS, S.D., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, announced today the release of a new product to bring game day into people’s homes. Fall sports are coming quickly, fans who are far away or can’t attend games can still be part of the action. Big Stream from Daktronics will bring the fan experience on a video board right to the TV or computer screen.

Big Stream is the first streaming technology that creates a video signal to stream the video board content directly to the fans so they can have a more exciting and interactive game-day experience. Daktronics created it to keep fans engaged while they support student-athletes.

“Some schools do stream games over the web now using a single camera with no animation and no audio,” says Daktronics Market Manager Kyle Sydow. “Big Stream lets fans see exactly what would be on their big video board on the field, complete with audio, animations, trivia and even sponsor advertising. We named it Big Stream because it combines the big screen with a live stream.”

Schools with video boards, scoreboards or both can use Big Stream. It doesn’t require any extra operators as it’s a simple plug and play player. It’s also portable so schools can use the technology in various venues for different sports or events.

“We offer Big Stream with multiple options so we can accommodate schools that use any type of Daktronics scoring system,” explains Sydow. “Schools can add capabilities for real-time data, add inputs like cameras and even show instant replays.”

It can also be used in conjunction with any existing school curriculum that teaches students programming technology, so students won’t miss opportunities to work with the video board. Also, schools that have business sponsorships on their scoring systems will be able to satisfy contracts by including logos, sponsored events and dynamic advertising on the feed. 

“We think students and fans shouldn’t miss out on any season, if that’s possible. And at Daktronics, we believe Big Stream can help with that,” says Sydow.

Find out more about Big Stream at www.daktronics.com/bigstream.

About Daktronics
Daktronics helps its customers to impact their audiences throughout the world with large-format LED video displays, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards, audio systems and control systems in sport, business and transportation applications. Founded in 1968 as a USA-based manufacturing company, Daktronics has grown into the world leader in audiovisual systems and implementation with offices around the globe. Discover more at www.daktronics.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions and other risks noted in the Company’s SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2020 fiscal year. Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

