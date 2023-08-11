BROOKINGS, S.D., Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ-DAKT), announced today their CFO, Sheila Anderson, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti August Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on August 16-17, 2023.

The presentation will begin at 1:00 ET on Thursday, August 17th and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vsdAKePcQjuFdYlAEG1fpg . Daktronics will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, August 16-17, 2023. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events . Registration is free and you don’t need to be a Sidoti client.

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC , Sidoti & Company, LLC ( www.sidoti.com ) formed a sister company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the nearly 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti’s coverage universe comprises approximately 160 equities, of which 40 percent participate in the firm’s rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research (“CSR”) program. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti’s small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with approximately 1,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

Daktronics has strong leadership positions in, and is the world’s largest supplier of, large-screen video displays, electronic scoreboards, LED text and graphics displays, and related control systems. The company excels in the control of display systems, including those that require integration of multiple complex displays showing real-time information, graphics, animation, and video. Daktronics designs, manufactures, markets and services display systems for customers around the world in four domestic business units: Live Events, Commercial, High School Park and Recreation, and Transportation, and one International business unit. For more information, visit the company’s website at: www.daktronics.com, email the company at investor@daktronics.com, call (605) 692-0200 or toll-free (800) 843-5843 in the United States, or write to the company at 201 Daktronics Dr., P.O. Box 5128, Brookings, S.D. 57006-5128.

Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts and orders, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions, increased regulation and other risks described in the company’s SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2022 fiscal year.

Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.