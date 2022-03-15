Dallas, Texas is the Home of Command Alkon’s Next TRAININGDAYS Event

Attendees Gather to Stay Up-To-Date on Evolving Industry Best Practices, Solutions Feature Sets, and Leading Technologies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Command Alkon, the global leader in integrated software and technology solutions for the heavy building materials industry, will offer their second TRAININGDAYS Regional event for the year in Dallas, Texas. System users and administrators gather at these events to stay current on new functions and features, hone skills on administration and configuration, and to learn best practices/share tips for receiving maximum value from their systems. The training sessions, led by Command Alkon application and industry experts, will be held April 25-28 at the Embassy Suites Dallas Park Central.

“For over 40 years, Command Alkon has been about educating and inspiring the heavy work participants that we serve,” said Mark Sinclair, Professional Services Specialist at Command Alkon. “These training sessions are an opportunity to unlock new levels of efficiency and productivity in their operations.”

Product users and system administrators that attend these sessions receive personal, comprehensive training on Command Alkon products that are at the heart of their daily operations. Training offerings will be available across the following product lines: Apex, COMMANDbatch, COMMANDseries, Integra, COMMANDqc, TrackIt, HaulIt, and Libra.

Registration fees are $750 per person for 1 day, $1000 for 2 days, $1500 for 3 days, and $2000 for 4 days. In addition to the wide array of classes to choose from, these fees also include lunch on each training day attended and laptops for hands-on classes.

Detailed class outlines, event schedule, hotel reservations, and online registration are available here.

Command Alkon holds sessions like these at locations around the globe throughout the year. Visit commandalkon.com and click on “Events” to stay informed about this and future learning opportunities.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials supply chain for materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers. A comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions combined with employees invested in the success of heavy materials operations and construction projects differentiates Command Alkon as an industry leader and go-to partner. CONNEX, a supply chain platform built for the industry, enables business partners to digitize and integrate workflows for materials and trucking management and capture powerful insights that drive performance. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com.

