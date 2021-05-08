Dallas TX Business Growth Lawyer – Startup Financial Advice Services Launched

Vision Legal is now providing an updated range of business growth legal solutions to startups and corporate clients in Dallas, Austin, Fort Worth, Houston, and the surrounding area.

Dallas, United States, May 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vision Legal, a professional law firm in Dallas, Texas, announced the launch of an updated range of business growth legal solutions. The firm can assist startups or entrepreneurial clients with all of their legal needs.

More information can be found at https://visionlegalfirm.com

With the latest announcement, the team at Vision Legal are dedicated to providing their clients with the support necessary to launch and grow their startup company.

There are many legal issues when starting and growing a business, from intellectual property, technology and incorporation considerations to privacy laws and tax structuring.

Finding the right attorney in a startup is a very important task. A business lawyer specializing in startups and growth companies will understand one’s business model, market opportunity, and most importantly, one’s fundraising and exit strategy.

By choosing the legal expertise of the attorneys at Vision Legal, clients can focus on building and running a successful company. The business growth attorneys can advise startups and high-growth companies at every stage of their evolution and on the full spectrum of their legal issues.

In addition, the attorneys offer continuous consulting to their clients, depending on the evolving nature of their business and legal needs. They can guide clients during the entire life cycle of the company, from formation and raising capital to Mergers and Acquisitions and all the way to the successful exit of the entrepreneurs.

Vision Legal can also help clients with capital campaigns including securities and debt, growth vehicles such as licensing and franchising, and protection of business, namely estate planning, intellectual property and contracts.

Drawing on their experience with a diverse group of industries, the lawyers will be able to provide practical and economically sensible advice to startups and growth companies in Texas.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Whether the markets are up or down, whether the economy is expanding or contracting, companies are continually essential for growth. Our position is to provide a direct and hands on approach to assist your business or organization in the growth process.”

Interested parties can find more by visiting https://visionlegalfirm.com

CONTACT: Name: Jason Head Organization: Vision Legal Address: 8300 Douglas Avenue Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75225, United States Phone: +1-972-379-9435