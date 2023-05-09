DALLAS, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq: DALN) announced today that John Kiker has been named President of Medium Giant. John comes to Medium Giant from Integer where he spent the last 10 years of his career and was most recently President. John was chosen after a nationwide search to lead this important business unit for DallasNews Corporation. Medium Giant was created through a series of mergers and acquisitions over the past decade that were ultimately branded under the Medium Giant brand in 2021. Medium Giant’s primary operations are in North Texas and has clients throughout the country in a variety of industries.

Grant Moise, CEO of DallasNews Corporation, shared the following about John: “John brings a wealth of experience and a stellar reputation to Medium Giant. We were looking for someone to take the marketing services side of our business to even greater heights, and I am confident John is the right person to lead us. John’s career has been spent building successful integrated agency operating models that have the needs of the client at the forefront of all decisions.” John officially starts on May 22nd, and when asked about his feelings joining Medium Giant he said, “I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to join the team at Medium Giant. This is an agency primed for growth with a deep talent bench, great clients, and an entrepreneurial spirit. I look forward to bringing my perspectives and experience to bear in service of such a great team.”

About DallasNews Corporation

DallasNews Corporation is the Dallas-based holding company of The Dallas Morning News and Medium Giant. The Dallas Morning News is Texas’ leading daily newspaper with a strong journalistic reputation, intense regional focus and close community ties. Medium Giant is a media and marketing agency of divergent thinkers who devise strategies that deepen connections, expand influence, and scale success for clients nationwide. For additional information, visit dallasnewscorporation.com or email invest@dallasnews.com.

Statements in this communication concerning DallasNews Corporation’s (the “Company”) business outlook or future economic performance, revenues, expenses, cash balance, investments and other financial and non-financial items that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” as the term is defined under applicable federal securities laws. Words such as “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “may,” “project,” “plan,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and their opposites and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. Such risks, trends and uncertainties are, in most instances, beyond the Company’s control, and include changes in advertising demand and other economic conditions; consumers’ tastes; newsprint and distribution prices; program costs; the success of the Company’s digital strategy; labor relations; cybersecurity incidents; and technological obsolescence. Among other risks, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters or that our financial projections are accurate, as well as other risks described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s other public disclosures and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements, which are as of the date of this filing, are not updated to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statement.

Contact:

Katy Murray

214-977-8869