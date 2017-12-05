Dalradian Resources Inc. : Dalradian Announces Shareholding

Dalradian Announces Shareholding
TORONTO, December 5, 2017 /Marketwired/ — Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSX:DNA; AIM:DALR) (“Dalradian” or the “Company”) was given notice on 4 December 2017 of a shareholding by Franklin Resources, Inc (“Franklin Resources”). According to the notice, as of 1 December 2017, Franklin Resources beneficially held 12,247,900 common shares representing 3.45% of the issued share capital of the Company based on Dalradian’s outstanding shares of 355,267,888.
About Dalradian Resources Inc.
Dalradian Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom.
For more information:
Marla Gale
Vice President Communications
+1 416 583 5600
[email protected]
Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)
Philip Secrett / Richard Tonthat
+44 (0)20 7383 5100
Canaccord Genuity Limited (Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O’Connor / Martin Davison
+44 (0)20 7523 8000
