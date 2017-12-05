Dalradian Resources Inc. : Dalradian Announces Shareholding

Dalradian Announces Shareholding

TORONTO, December 5, 2017 /Marketwired/ — Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSX:DNA; AIM:DALR) (“Dalradian” or the “Company”) was given notice on 4 December 2017 of a shareholding by Franklin Resources, Inc (“Franklin Resources”). According to the notice, as of 1 December 2017, Franklin Resources beneficially held 12,247,900 common shares representing 3.45% of the issued share capital of the Company based on Dalradian’s outstanding shares of 355,267,888.

About Dalradian Resources Inc.

Dalradian Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom.

