Top national Democrats are coming forward with their concerns about President Biden’s candidacy nearly a week after his poor showing at a debate against former President Trump.

Hours after former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., admitted on MSNBC that discussions about Biden’s mental health are “legitimate,” several high-profile figures on the left went even further with their thoughts on the president’s fitness for office.

Former Obama administration Housing and Urba

[Read Full story at source]