NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cumulus Media’s (NASDAQ: CMLS) Westwood One today announced that Dan Bongino has extended his contract to host both his syndicated radio program “The Dan Bongino Show” on Westwood One and his podcasts, including the unique podcast The Dan Bongino Show, on the Cumulus Podcast Network for multiple years. Both the radio program and the podcasts showcase Bongino’s natural ability to forge connections and engage with his listeners.

Westwood One launched “The Dan Bongino Show” on syndicated radio in May 2021 with 115 stations and has tripled station affiliations in just over two years, now boasting 356 affiliates and airing in nine of the top 10 US markets. “The Dan Bongino Show” airs from 12 to 3 p.m. ET each weekday, featuring commentary, live guests, and listener calls.

The Dan Bongino Show podcast is a perennial Top Ten in Apple’s News category ranking and has seen well over 200 million downloads so far this year. In addition, the show has been downloaded more than 350 million times on Rumble and was one of the most requested podcasts on Alexa devices this year.

The Cumulus Podcast Network distributes, markets, and monetizes the show. A new episode drops each weekday on most podcast platforms as well as on Rumble with video.

“It’s been a fascinating couple years of ups and downs both personally and in the political space,” said Bongino. “I love what I do, and I’m ecstatic that we’ve agreed to move forward with the show after changes were made. I want to thank all the shows’ supporters, the stations, and program directors for their continued support. I promise to keep my foot on the gas pedal.”

“‘The Dan Bongino Show’ is one of the greatest growth stories in network syndication, with Dan delivering programming unlike anyone else,” said Suzanne Grimes, President, Westwood One and EVP Corporate Marketing, Cumulus Media. “As we head into what will surely be an unpredictable election cycle, we know Dan will be always insightful, sometimes provocative, and never disappointing, which is why our listeners are wildly engaged, and our advertisers have flocked to the show.”

About Dan Bongino

Dan Bongino is an American conservative radio show host, podcast host, frequent television political commentator, and a New York Times-best-selling author with a dedicated fanbase that follows him on multiple platforms. Bongino was formerly a Secret Service agent from 1999 to 2011, serving in the Obama and Bush administrations. He served as an NYPD officer from 1995 to 1999. Bongino provides expertise on international security and political strategy for a wide variety of media outlets ranging from cable television to digital platforms. Bongino holds an MBA from Penn State University, and master’s and bachelor’s degrees from the City University of New York.

About Westwood One

Westwood One, the national-facing arm of Cumulus Media (NSDQ: CMLS), offers iconic, nationally syndicated sports, news, and entertainment content to more than 250 million monthly listeners across an audio network of more than 9,400 affiliated broadcast radio stations as well as streaming and digital platforms. Westwood One is the largest audio network in America, home to premium content that defines the culture, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, the AP, CBS Sports Radio, and the Academy of Country Music Awards. Westwood One also produces, distributes, markets, and sells podcasts for the Cumulus Podcast Network, which delivers on-demand access to America’s leading icons of talk, sports celebrities, lifestyle personalities, and award-winning true-crime and entertainment shows. Westwood One connects listeners with their passions with big, bold voices on programs and platforms that have everyone listening. For more information, please visit www.westwoodone.com.

