NEW YORK, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LifeSci Capital LLC, a research-driven investment bank focused on the life sciences, today announces the appointment of Dan Wychulis as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Wychulis brings extensive capital markets-related experience to LifeSci Capital, with a broad background spanning equities, corporate finance, research, institutional sales, corporate access, strategy, and business development. Prior to joining LifeSci Capital, he spent eight years at BTIG, most recently serving as Co-head of Global Equities and, prior to that, as Head of U.S. Strategy and Franchise Sales. He recently served on BTIG’s Executive Committee, Global Operating Committee, Capital Markets Advisory Committee, and Commitment Committee. Before BTIG he spent 15 years at the JMP Group, where he led the firm’s institutional equity research sales force, held senior institutional sales roles, and was a Vice President within corporate finance. Mr. Wychulis began his Wall Street career in corporate finance at Sandler O’Neill & Partners, focusing on mergers and acquisitions. He holds a B.A. in government with a concentration in international relations from Georgetown University.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dan to our team. His vast financial industry expertise and strong relationships will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence in the life sciences sector,” said Andrew McDonald, Ph.D., Co-Founder of LifeSci Capital. “LifeSci Capital is on a robust growth trajectory, and I am confident that Dan is the right leader to further enhance our offering to corporate clients and investors.”

Mr. Wychulis commented, “LifeSci Capital has established itself as a truly differentiated firm in healthcare finance. It is an important segment within the LifeSci Partners network of companies, which together provide high value professional services to life sciences companies from inception to maturity. I am excited by the opportunity to build on this success, and lead the firm into its next level of growth. I look forward to working closely with the talented team here to innovate, drive strategic initiatives, and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

LifeSci Capital continues to solidify its position as a premier banking partner in the mid-tier healthcare sector, having helped to raise over $6.5 billion across 35 financing transactions over approximately the last 18 months.

LifeSci Capital (www.lifescicapital.com) (Member: FINRA/SIPC) is a research-driven investment bank registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) that provides corporate finance, strategic advisory, and equity research services to corporate and institutional investors. The firm’s highly accomplished team specializes exclusively on life science companies that discover, develop, and commercialize innovative products, and is uniquely positioned to work closely with corporate clients to establish and execute their financing and strategic initiatives. LifeSci Capital’s research product, led by its Alpha Series and KOL Series offerings, is highly differentiated and provides the investment community with a deep understanding of companies across therapeutic indications that are both within and beyond our coverage universe.

LifeSci Partners is the leading provider of strategic healthcare advisory services in the areas of Investor Relations, Strategy Consulting, Strategic Partnering, Communications, Capital Market Services, Venture and Mutual Fund Investing, Executive Search and On Demand Talent with global operations across North America, Europe, Israel and Asia. The firm has a presence in New York, Boston, San Francisco / Silicon Valley, Chicago, Charlotte, London, Geneva, Paris, Milan, and Tel-Aviv. LifeSci leverages global relationships and local knowledge in multiple territories around the world to provide high-value services for clients. The firm has an experienced team drawing from diverse Wall Street, scientific, and communications backgrounds to successfully plan and implement strategic programs for public and private life sciences companies of all sizes and stages.

