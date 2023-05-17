Human Resources Leader Brings 25 Years of Experience in Managing Talent

TOWSON, Md., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vistant, a Maryland-based firm that delivers international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services to federal government clients, today announced that Dana Pittman has joined the organization as its new Chief People Officer.

Pittman oversees human capital initiatives for Vistant’s 160 employees across 35 countries, and she is responsible for strategic recruitment, workforce development, and employee engagement. She brings more than 25 years of experience in human resources across several organizations, ranging from publicly traded firms to quickly growing organizations supporting government operations.

“Our people are what make Vistant such a great place to work, and they hold the key to our growth and success,” said Walter Barnes III, president of Vistant. “Dana brings the experience and expertise we need to ensure we recruit the best talent and develop and retain the excellent people we have today.”

Prior to joining Vistant, Pittman was senior vice president of talent strategy and human resources for the 1901 Group, which was acquired by Leidos in 2021. Her primary focus over the last several years has been workforce development initiatives. She also has experience as a human capital leader for a start-up company and as a human resources consultant and spent 14 years at SRA International growing her human capital career.

“Vistant takes a unique approach to recruiting and developing talent,” said Pittman. “I look forward to lending my expertise to maintain the focus on hiring diverse individuals and expand efforts to build an amazing team. The company has big plans for the future, and I am committed to making sure we have the right people on board to realize the vision.”

About Vistant

Vistant is a Maryland-based firm that specializes in international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services. Visit Vistant at www.VistantCo.com .

Vistant contracting vehicles: OASIS SB/8a Pool 1 (47QRAD20D1060/47QRAD20D8121); GSA 8a STARS III (47QTCB22D0222); and GSA MAS (GS-00F-166GA). Online at VistantCo.com.

