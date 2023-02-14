Só Dança has announced their latest fitness apparel line with Trinys for distribution in the United States.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trinys has been a pioneering fitness apparel brand in Brazil for over 35 years prioritizing wellness, confidence, and positivity in women’s fitness. Trinys features durable, functional, and fashionable collections with unique styles, patterns, and colors designed for both athleisure and intense exercise.

Só Dança is bringing this glamorous fitness line to their U.S. distribution center, expanding the sales and reach of their existing fitness products. The brand will be functioning as a separate but partnered entity with its own website and social media platforms. The styles, fabrics, and designs of the collection bring new aesthetic and intention to the company and will allow Só Dança to enter a new market and demographic.

Natalya Jewelewicz, Manager of Marketing Strategy for Só Dança and Trinys expert, comments, “As this new fitness collection develops and grows, we are always looking for innovative ways to expand our reach and help customers achieve their goals. With Trinys, Só Dança is confident that our unique designs and ingenuity will stand out and make a great impact in the fitness-wear and athleisure market …We want to be your partner through your journey to a more healthy, confident, positive, and fabulously fit lifestyle.” Trinys will be available for sale on their website and at events in early 2023.

For more information, visit www.trinys.com or email trinys@sodanca.com.

About Só Dança

Só Dança was founded in 1986 in Brazil. Today, the Só Dança dancewear brand continues to revolutionize the industry design standards by creating products with an innovative spirit for everyone passionate about the art of dance.

Só Dança draws dancers into design concepts and community with the extended Só Dança family including top international dancers, prestigious ballet companies, colleges, and businesses from all over the world.

Só Dança is now the leading provider of quality dancewear and dance supplies in over 35 countries across the world.

Contact Information:

Natalya Jewelewicz

Marketing Strategist

natalya@sodanca.com

954-428-3434

