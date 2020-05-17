Dancers bring Saturday night fever back to Wuhan as lockdown relaxed

Wearing masks and keeping about a metre apart, men and women in Wuhan were dancing once again on a Saturday night by the side of the Yangtze river, which winds through the central Chinese city where the novel coronavirus pandemic began.
