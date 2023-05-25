Enter Now Through July 7th for a Chance to Win Some ‘Sizzling’ Summer Prizes!

Oviedo, Fla., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dandy® Celery, a leading grower of fresh celery and sweet corn in the U.S., launches the “Sizzling Sweet Summer Sweepstakes,” encouraging shoppers to get a little corny this summer. Now through July 7th, participants can enter HERE for a chance to win one grand prize pack focused on summer grilling along with six weekly chances to win a $100 gift card and free product!

One grand prize winner will be chosen to receive the following ultimate summer prizes:

(1) Brand name 20-piece stainless steel grill set

(1) Seasoned cast iron grill pan

(1) Denim cooking apron

(10) Spiral corn holders

(1) Heavy duty oven mitt

(1) $500 gift card to stock up on additional grilling needs.

The grand prize winner will be selected and notified through email by mid-July. Dandy will also be choosing one winner every week during the promotion to take home Dandy sweet corn and a $100 gift card.

“Summer has become synonymous with corn, whether in a salad, grilled corn on the cob, or in a delicious dip,” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and packaging procurement at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “We are excited to once again share inspiration with shoppers on one of our most prized products using unique recipes and the chance to win big throughout summer!”

Dandy sweet corn is available in bulk as well as a pre-shucked and pre-cut tray pack options to help reduce meal prep time and offer a bit more convenience to cater to shoppers’ busy lifestyles. The brand takes care to grow and harvest the best sweet corn of the season from farms in Florida, Georgia, and Michigan.

For additional information, please visit www.dudafresh.com or follow Dandy Fresh Produce social media platforms for daily inspiration at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Dandy®

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus. Known for their superior celery, the company has expanded their facilities over the years to accommodate recent developments such as celery juicing and other health and wellness trends in order to provide consumers with the freshest celery possible. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, Duda Farm Fresh Foods carries a commitment to innovation and sustainability and believes in growing a healthy future for generations to come. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of A. Duda & Sons, Inc., a family-owned, diversified land company headquartered in Oviedo, Fla. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com.

Enter for a chance to win the ultimate grilling prize pack!

