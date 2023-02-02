WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Danforth Advisors, LLC, today announced the promotion of Wendy Nelson, PhD, to the newly created role of Chief Business Officer – guiding the firm’s corporate development strategy and execution.

Dr. Nelson joined Danforth in 2022 with 25 years of experience as a biotechnology researcher, entrepreneur and executive. During her tenure, she has extended the company’s reach in both existing and new markets and strengthened key relationships within academic, investor and incubator communities.

“It is my pleasure to congratulate Wendy on this well-deserved promotion and welcome her into a new leadership role,” said John Hallinan, Chief Development Officer of Danforth. “Wendy’s passion for life sciences, industry acumen and strong relationships make her an invaluable member of the Danforth team. I look forward to continuing our productive partnership and shared commitment to augment Danforth’s growth and provide life science innovators with strategic and operational advisory.”

“Danforth is a special company with a sense of purpose that I wholly support: helping biotech companies grow and run at their best so that their science can advance,” said Dr. Nelson. “I’m excited for the opportunity to expand our corporate development efforts and support both new and existing clients with solutions to tackle their most pressing business challenges.”

In addition to her work with Danforth, Dr. Nelson is President and Founder of Boston Biotech Forum, a discussion group initiated to address pertinent industry topics with experts representing all perspectives of life sciences, including scientific, operational, managerial and venture capital. Prior to joining Danforth, she held business development roles for biotechnology companies and related service providers including Cytimmune Sciences, Frontage Laboratories, inVentiv Health Clinical and QPS. She additionally worked in project management and research for Alantos Pharmaceuticals and Alkermes, respectively. She holds a PhD in Medical Science from Brown University.

A committed advocate for cancer research, Dr. Nelson will join 25 biotech executives this month in the Mount Kilimanjaro Climb for Cancer, with the collective goal of raising $1 million for the Fred Hutch Cancer Center.

About Danforth Advisors

Danforth Advisors is the life science industry’s trusted partner for outsourced corporate and clinical business functions. The company’s services span wide-ranging needs, whether short or long term, including C-level advisory, finance & accounting, human resources, clinical business operations, risk management and strategic communications. Founded in 2011, Danforth has been a strategic and operational partner to more than 1,000 life science companies, private and public, across all stages of the corporate life cycle. The company serves clients nationwide and overseas from its headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts and regional bases in New York, Pennsylvania and California. Danforth was recognized among the Top Workplaces USA 2022 and among The Boston Globe’s Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in 2021. Learn more at www.danforthadvisors.com.

