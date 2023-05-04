WALTHAM, Mass., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Danforth Advisors, LLC today announced its recognition among the Top Workplaces USA for the second consecutive year. Based directly on employee feedback, the company placed within the top 25% of participating organizations in the categories of leadership, work-life flexibility, innovation, purpose & values and compensation & benefits.

Conducted by Energage, the annual survey measures employee opinions about their companies’ direction, execution, connection, management, pay/benefits and engagement. Companies with the highest overall average scores in each size category qualify as Top Workplaces. Danforth had an employee response rate of nearly 85%. Among the survey highlights:

90% of employees feel appreciated at Danforth;

97% of employees feel they have work-life flexibility;

94% of employees would recommend working at Danforth; and

91% of employees find their work at the company to be meaningful.

“We care deeply about the culture we’ve built and about finding ways to preserve or evolve its special traits as we grow,” said Chris Connors, Chief Executive Officer of Danforth Advisors. “We participate in the Top Workplaces program because it reflects our employees’ experience and reveals both strengths and areas for improvement. To achieve a top 25% ranking among organizations nationwide is an honor we hold in high regard.”

Since 2011 Danforth has partnered with more than 1,000 life science companies to help them launch, grow, transition and optimize their business operations at all stages of development and in geographies across the globe. For consultants, this provides an opportunity to work flexibly in a dynamic and rewarding industry, teaming directly with scientific founders, CEOs, heads of operations and their teams in multiple functional areas on the business side of life sciences.

About Danforth Advisors

Danforth Advisors is the life science industry’s trusted partner for outsourced corporate and clinical business functions. The company’s services span wide-ranging needs, whether short or long term, including C-level advisory, finance & accounting, human resources, clinical business operations, risk management and strategic communications. Founded in 2011, Danforth has been a strategic and operational partner to more than 1,000 life science companies, private and public, across all stages of the corporate life cycle. The company serves clients nationwide and overseas from its headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts and regional bases in New York, Pennsylvania and California. Danforth has been recognized among the Top Workplaces USA and The Boston Globe’s Top Places to Work in Massachusetts. Additional information is available at www.danforthadvisors.com.

