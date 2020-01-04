Australian firefighters were set for a dangerous day on Saturday as fires in New South Wales and Victoria states were expected to burn uncontrollably in temperatures above 40C (104F) and shifting, strong winds that will fan and spread the flames.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Dangerous conditions fuel bushfires across southeast Australia - January 3, 2020
- First Australian bushfire evacuees land in Melbourne - January 3, 2020
- Hanukkah stabbing suspect indicted in New York on six counts of attempted murder - January 3, 2020