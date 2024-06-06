FIRST ON FOX: An internal House GOP memo obtained by Fox News Digital shows that President Biden’s energy policies will be a major issue for Republicans hoping to keep their majority in November.
The 175-member strong Republican Study Committee, led by Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., sent a list of talking points to its members that encouraged them to highlight the impacts of the Biden administration’s moves on electric vehicles (EVs), power plants, and liquified natural gas
